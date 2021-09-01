The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams started their seasons Tuesday afternoon at the Austin Invitational, where the girls snagged third in the six-team field and the boys slotted into fourth in the six-team field.
In the girls race, senior Felicity Foxhoven led the Falcons in eighth place with her time of 21 minutes, 51.9 seconds.
Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley crossed in 11th place just ahead of sophomore Mariana Foxhoven in 13th, while eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington in 17th and freshman Gabbie Boevers in 26th rounded out the scoring positions.
In the boys race, it was junior Alex Tuma that paced Faribault in 12th place with a time of 18:38.8. Sophomore Owen Beardsley and senior Ahmed Bouadib finished 16th and 18th, while sophomore James Hoisington finished 28th and junior Trent Ta crossed in 39th.
Owatonna won the girls race with a score of 43, ahead of Mankato West (63), Faribault (66), Rochester May (86), Austin (92) and Rochester Century (169).
The Huskies also won the boys race with a score of 23, ahead of Rochester Mayo (69), Austin (95), Faribault (100), Albert Lea (111) and Simley (137).
Both the Faribault boys and girls teams are off until Friday, Sept. 10, when the Falcons host the Faribault Invite at Alexander Park.