Without its senior point guard, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was forced to grow up.
Mercedes Huerta has been a driving force of the Cardinal offense since she first stepped onto the varsity court, but when she was unavailable for a four-game stretch around the holidays, Bethlehem Academy needed to discover its identity without Huerta carrying the load.
Now, with Huerta back in the fold, the experience gained by a handful of younger players stepping into bigger roles has resulted in an improved version of the Cardinals (6-9) that’s gearing up to be a tough out in the Section 1A tournament.
“It gave those younger girls a chance to play without that security blanket,” Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump said. “To understand that we lost a couple close section games during that time. We competed and I think that’ll help us going forward. I’m still hopeful we can host a section game because that’s been the goal for the last couple years. Whether it happens or not, I don’t think it matters because we play pretty well on the road.”
Bethlehem Academy finished 2-2 without Huerta, with a 56-34 win against Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons and a 54-51 triumph against Cleveland contrasted with a 44-41 loss to Southland and a 54-39 defeat against Randolph.
The two losses against Section 1A opponents might hamper the Cardinals’ arguments for a higher section seed, but Trump believes those experiences will help his team once teams step onto the floor.
And while Bethlehem Academy has shown strong signs of improvement since its first game this season, Wednesday’s 45-42 loss against Kenyon-Wanamingo (7-9) reveal there’s still room for growth.
“It’s a process,” Trump said. “We’re never going to start a basketball season at a small school and have everything fall into place in the first game. If that happens, you’re probably a little disappointed anyway. This is a good group of girls and pretty talented. We’re still trying to piece everything together.”
In the last month, Trump said his team of “interchangeable parts” has collectively improved. Those improvements include freshman Anna Cohen emerging as a 3-point threat opposing teams must gameplan for, Kate Trump’s growing ability to chance the game through scoring, directing the offense or dominating the boards, and Lindsay Hanson’s dominating inside presence.
“Every single girl that’s on my varsity roster can contribute every single night,” Scott Trump said. “I have no doubt in my mind and I tell them that every night.
With less than a month before the Section 1A tournament starts, Bethlehem Academy and Kenyon-Wanamingo are two teams locked into the middle of the section landscape, where it increasingly appears just about any team can beat each other depending on the night.
“We were trying to get out of that middle,” Scott Trump said.
“That’s the way our conference is for the most part, too. There’s so many teams that are so close to each other.”
Bethlehem Academy has only two more chances to directly distinguish itself from the rest of Section 1A — Monday night at Randolph (5-13) and Friday, Feb. 4 against United South Central (0-15).
Other than those two games, six of the last seven contests for the Cardinals are against Class AA opponents — starting with Friday’s trip to NRHEG — and offer a chance for continued resume boosting. That started with back-to-back wins against Medford (8-8) and Lester Prairie (10-7).
“Medford’s a good basketball team,” Scott Trump said. “They’re very well coached and it was a fun Friday night. It went our way that night and it could have gone the other way also, but the girls just fought hard. Confidence-wise, though, they’re a pretty confident group the way it is. When I started here they won one basketball game in two years or three years or something. It hasn’t been hard to get them to buy in to what we’re trying to do. For the most part, it’s a dream job to coach these girls.”