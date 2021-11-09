Hometown
Lakeville
Background
I graduated from the University of Northwestern - St. Paul with a BS in Accounting. I played four seasons of football and baseball while at Northwestern. I became a Graduate Assistant Football Coach at Northwestern while obtaining a Masters of Organizational Leadership degree. During this time, I also coached high school basketball and baseball. I did another year of graduate school at Bethel University to obtain my teaching license in Business Education.
I taught at Bethany Academy for two years followed by one year at Robbinsdale Cooper High School. I was the head coach at Bethany Academy for boys basketball and baseball for four seasons. I coached one season of baseball at Cooper. In 2016, I became the Athletic Director at New Life Academy in Woodbury. I served in that position for three school years before going to New Prague Area Schools to be the Assistant Activities Director. I was at New Prague the last two years before starting with Faribault Public Schools in August of 2021.
Family
I have been married to my wife, Alyssa, for six years. Alyssa is a social worker with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of downtown Minneapolis. She works with homeless veterans helping them get housed and increasing their life skills. We have a 3.5 year old daughter, Molly, and another child on the way due in April!
Activities Department
Activities, which includes arts, clubs and athletics, are an important part of the educational experience for students. Our purpose with activities is to provide opportunities for students to learn life lessons through their various experiences. We desire that all students feel welcome and supported by caring adults in environments that foster positive relationships with their peers.
We would love all staff to get involved with Activities. You can do this by attending events and supporting students, becoming a coach or advisor, or working as event staff like ticket takers, scoreboard operators, officials, or event managers. These are all great ways to be a part of the action and help provide positive experiences for students.