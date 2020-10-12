The Bethlehem Academy defense was able to limit Randolph to only 201 yards of total offense on Saturday afternoon at Bruce Smith Field, but the Rockets were still able to notch a 20-7 victory against the Cardinals.
Bethlehem Academy notched only 209 yards of total offense itself, and had a drive end at the Randolph 3-yard line following a fumble.
The Rockets surged to a 6-0 lead with nine minutes, 46 seconds left in the second quarter, when Jacob Weckop tossed a 6-yard pass to Tyson Cooreman and the two-point rush attempt by Mack Swanson failed.
Then, with 1:40 remaining in the first half, Swanson was able to notch a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Weckop ran in the two-point conversion to push Randolph's lead to 14-0. The Cardinals were able to answer, however, with Bo Dienst's 13-yard touchdown pass to Brady Strodtman on the final play of the half to trim the deficit to 14-7 after Elliot Smith's extra-point attempt was good.
Weckop scored the only touchdown of the second half with a 7-yard scamper to extend Randolph's advantage to 20-6.
For Bethlehem Academy, Dienst completed 6 of 15 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On the ground, Strodtman led the way with 98 yards on 18 carries while Jason Shuda added 30 yards on six carries.
Strodtman provided the bulk of the receiving yardage, with his four receptions adding 66 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Linnemann caught a pass for 19 yards, and Aiden Tobin finished with one reception for 28 yards.
Defensively, Riley Kangas racked up a team-high 10 tackles