The Faribualt football team handed the ball to Alex Gardner and got out of the way Wednesday night in Albert Lea, where the senior running back racked up 248 yards and four touchdowns on only 21 carries to lead the Falcons (4-2) to a 47-6 victory in the final game of the regular season.
Gardner started the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter, before junior quarterback Hunter Nelson rushed in the two-point conversion.
Nelson then connected with Jordan Klecker on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 4:40 left in the first quarter, and Gardner ran in the two-point conversion to provide Faribault a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers (0-3) trimmed the lead to 16-6 early in the second quarter, but Owen Ellendson and Garnder both tacked on second-quarter rushing touchdowns to secure a 32-6 halftime lead after a two-point rush from Garnder and a two-point pass from Nelson to John Palmer.
Gardner scored his final two touchdowns of the night in the third quarter.
Nelson completed only 4 of 12 passes for 57 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but the Falcons racked up 387 total rushing yards on 39 attempts, including 70 yards and six rushes from Nelson.
Albert Lea, meanwhile, managed only 182 yards of total offense and just 66 rushing yards on 29 attempts.
The Falcons did turn the ball over four times, including three fumbles, compared to a trio of turnovers for the Tigers that included interceptions snagged by Faribault's Isaac Mata and Gael Ramirez.