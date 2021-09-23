Game: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-1) at Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie (3-0), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Buccaneers raced to a 44-6 victory against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, while the Awesome Blossoms worked their way past United South Central 33-6.
Last matchup: Blooming Prairie beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 33-14 in 2014.
1. In Week 1, it looked like 2021 might be a repeat of 2020 for WEM. Coming off a winless season, the Buccaneers started this fall with a 44-0 defeat against Randolph. Two weeks later, WEM is suddenly entering its Mid Southeast White Subdistrict slate with a 2-1 record. That started with the defense showing up in an 8-7 victory at Cleveland in Week 2, before the offense followed suit last week in a 44-6 rout of A-C/G-E. That explosion points was still fueled by the defense, though, which intercepted five passes last Friday. Jonathan Remme picked off a pair of passes, as did Dom Paulson, while Dylan Holicky swiped one pick.
That defense faces perhaps an even larger test than Randolph when it faces off against Blooming Prairie, which won a state title in 2018 and was the favorite to add a second straight Class A state title last year in a state tournament that never happened. That offense is led by dynamic quarterback Drew Kittelson, who has been prone to turnovers this year, but is also prone to light up opposing defenses enough that it doesn't matter. His 818 passing yards rank third in the state, while his nine touchdown passes are tied for the third most. That's to say nothing of his ability on the ground, where Kittelson is also the most dangerous rushing option for the Awesome Blossoms.
2. So far, the offense for WEM has been keyed by getting the ball in the hands of its most athletic players — especially Holicky and Paulson. In the win against Cleveland, Paulson won a jump ball in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter for what ended up as the game-winning touchdown. Last week, he rushed the ball five times for 55 yards, in addition to catching three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown and taking a punt back for a touchdown.
Holicky, meanwhile, paced the offense last week with 125 rushing yards on 18 carries. That group will look for room to operate against a Blooming Prairie defense that's had as much success this year as the offense. The Awesome Blossoms allowed only six points to each of United South Central and Hayfield. The Awesome Blossoms did look vulnerable, though, in a 41-26 win against a Lester Prairie team that was shutout by Bethlehem Academy, but led Blooming Prairie at halftime.
3. It's fair to say Blooming Prairie has yet to be tested this year. Hayfield has yet to win a game, while Lester Prairie and United South Central both have Medford to thank for their only wins this season. Even against that middling competition, the Awesome Blossoms have suffered through slow starts. Lester Prairie was leading by eight points at halftime, Hayfield led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, and United South Central played Blooming Prairie to a 0-0 tie in the first quarter. If WEM has a chance at upsetting the top-ranked team in Class AA, it likely has to get the work done early Friday night.
4. By virtue of only having six total teams, the battle for the Mid Southeast White Subdistrict doesn't start until this week. Blooming Prairie enters the subdistrict slate as the undisputed favorite, and will retain that status until somebody beats them. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop has at least provided a slimmer of doubt in that conversation, however, with its 3-0 start helping gain a No. 6 ranking in Class A. Behind those two are a host of 2-1 teams in WEM, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and St. Clair/Loyola, with Medford entering what looks like a talented subdistrict with an 0-3 record thus far. In addition to WEM traveling to Blooming Prairie, the first week of White Subdistrict action sees G-F-W travel to Medford and St. Clair/Loyola host NRHEG.