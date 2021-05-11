Megan Gehrke loves to help people. She wants to be the one to help her teammates when they need advice. She works in a nursing home helping senior citizens. She wants to become a sports psychologist so she can work with other athletes who need assistance in their life. Gehrke also has participated in many mission trips in the last several years.
After an injury that was followed by a canceled season due to COVID-19, Gehrke — a 2018 Faribault High School graduate — realize it was time to help herself.
"I think that COVID-19 was a wakeup call for me,” Gehrke said. “I realized there was a reason I came to St. Thomas. There's a goal that I had set in place. If I wanted to get that goal, I needed to kick it gear and really strive to accomplish it.”
That goal ever since Gehrke joined the St. Thomas women's track and field team as a thrower has always been to win a national championship.
When Gehrke, now a junior, began throwing her freshman year, she was using the rotational technique. Not satisfied with her results, Gehrke approached her throws coach Pat Ahern about what was plaguing her. He believed early on that Gehrke could be a national champion.
The transition back to what felt better, a glide technique, which differs from the rotation because it’s more of straight back weight transfer throw without any spinning, seemed to help. Gehrke qualified for the national indoors meet her freshman year.
At the national meet, her grandma noticed Gehrke was holding her wrist awkwardly. She competed in the meet but knew afterward it needed to be looked at. On the plane ride home, she was able to make an appointment at TRIA. Three days after the indoor national meet, Gehrke had a cast over her wrist and thumb.
During the rehab process, Gehrke adjusted her workouts in line with the realities and limitations of the pandemic. Early on, she used a towel and lots of tape to form a makeshift shot put to help retain the feeling of having it rest on her shoulder.
She bought a squat rack for home workouts and used a safety bar to continue working out every day without further damaging her wrist.
"It was definitely hard to come back from because I had never had an injury,” Gehrke said. “I've been an athlete since I was 8 years old. For 12-13 years, I'd never had an injury that set me back. It was hard. It was a loss of confidence. I lost a lot of my muscle that I had gained my freshman year after my injury.”
Gehrke didn’t exclusively focus on her physical health. She sought out a sports psychologist to see as well. In making the choice to help herself, she realized this was a career she wanted after college.
"I think that a strong support system is extremely important for athletes,” Gehrke said in response to seeking help from a psychologist. “It was important for me during that time. "I know that a life without sports isn't something I want because sports are just so important to me. I know that (sports) do so much for other people.”
Missing an entire season may have hindered some, but not Gehrke. She came back for this, her junior season, in better shape. Soon, she had the results to match how she felt.
At the Falcon Invitational on April 10 in River Falls, Wisconsin, she had a toss of 48 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. The throw earned her MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. The throw, at the time, ranked her in the top 100 for throws this season in Division I.
The following week at the St. John’s Invite, Gehrke broke a stadium record with a throw of 47-8.5. She then threw 150-5 in discus, which ranked her second in Division III.
"I think the biggest thing for this season has been confidence going into the meets,” Gehrke said of her record-setting throws. “Just knowing with my abilities and how hard I've worked I know that I can reach those higher numbers. Mentally preparing through meditation before the meet and envisioning myself doing how well I want to do.”
Thanks to the support from her mom, who attends every sporting event, Gehrke feels it’s their connection that has formed her into the highly competitive athlete she’s become.
Motivated as ever, Gehrke believes she’s capable of winning a championship just as she did in high school her senior year.
"It was extremely exciting to be able to reach that point because I had been on a state championship relay, but I had never won a state title individually,” she said. “Being one of the top recruits in the state was extremely exciting. I (threw a personal record) my first meet freshman year which I ended up winning that meet.”
From her freshman year, Gehrke has drastically improved on her throws. She’s shattered her own personal record and the record at St. Thomas since that first meet.
Yet with all the school, stadium and personal records, Gehrke is solely focused on becoming a national champion this season. This is the final season St. Thomas athletics will be at the Division III level. Next season, Gehrke would be unable to compete at the national meet, should she qualify, because St. Thomas is not eligible for postseason competition until the 2025-26 school year.
Gehrke could still compete next year and be ranked nationally, but unable to attain her goal.
"Leaving Division III, I'm not going to leave without a national championship,” she said.
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships are May 14-15 at Hamline University and the NCAA championships are May 27-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.