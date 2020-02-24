Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s balanced attack helped lead to a 63-27 2A south subsection win over United South Central in Waterville.
The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Buccaneers (23-4) had four players reach double figures in the win. Brielle Bartlet, Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready all scored 11 points while Trista Hering added 10 points.
“We moved the ball pretty well,” WEM head coach Tyler Kaus said. “Anytime you get four girls in double figures, that’s good to see.”
The Buccaneers knocked down just four 3-pointers in the game. Richards and Ready each had two 3-pointers and WEM lead 31-13 at halftime.
About the only place the Buccaneers struggled came at the free throw line. WEM finished 9-for-18 on free throws.
The Buccaneers move on to face fourth-seeded Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Friday at 6 p.m. at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial High School. The Wolverines (17-8) defeated fifth-seeded Martin County West 47-28 Monday in Mountain Lake.