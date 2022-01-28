Girls basketball photos: Rochester Century 57, Faribault 15 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Faribault’s Jamie Adamek brings the ball up the court during Thursday’s 57-15 loss against Rochester Century at Faribault High School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Faribault's Hailey Reuvers dribbles the ball during Thursday's 57-15 loss against Rochester Century at Faribault High School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Faribault's Rylee Sietsema scans for an open teammate during Thursday's 57-15 loss against Rochester Century at Faribault High School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Under Haaland’s Hat Salon opens in the downtown Charges filed following alleged drunken driving near Roberds Lake Resort High School Principal Bente chosen to be new Faribault superintendent School Board struggles to select superintendent, moves decision to next week Late night infomercial leads Faribault resident down alpaca journey Upcoming Events Jan 28 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 29 Wednesday Wear Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Submit an Event