With such a short turnaround between his hiring date and the start of fall sports, new Faribault Public Schools Activities Director Kevin Kleiner has been getting in plenty of steps.
In between meeting with coaches, administrative staff and just about everyone he can fit into a day, Kleiner has been making good on what he says is his No. 1 focus in the early going of his new role.
“My top priorities initially are just to get to know people,” Kleiner said. “Students, coaches, their families, staff and community to try and build those relationships you need in working in schools and working with people’s families.”
Kleiner was officially announced as the new activities director Wednesday.
The former assistant activities director at New Prague Area Schools became aware of the opening at Faribault Public Schools when Keith Badger resigned to take the same job at Farmington High School. He kept an eye out for an official posting, and even if that didn’t arrive for another couple weeks, Kleiner said he jumped at the opportunity to vie for the position.
“I’m super appreciative of the opportunity and I hope to serve everyone in this role well and be a good advocate for students having a positive experience,” Kleiner said. “I’m just excited to be here.”
That excitement has helped through a hectic first week as the high school-level teams Kleiner now supervises prepare for their first day of practice Monday.
What’s come in tandem with all the introductions this week has been the avalanche of information and knowledge Kleiner is trying to absorb.
“I’ve been in the AD world for five years, going into year six, so it’s not brand new to me, but it’s brand new here,” Kleiner said. “Just transferring that knowledge here and spending a lot of time observing, learning different programs and how things operate here and we can go from there.”
Prior to spending the last two years at New Prague, Kleiner worked for three years as the athletic director at New Hope Academy in Woodbury.
Kleiner feels well prepared for his new job based on the experiences of working in the top position of an activities department at New Hope, plus the lessons learned while operating as part of a larger activities department in New Prague.
“I also did community ed and youth sports in my time at New Prague,” Kleiner said. “I was doing stuff all the way down to 3-year olds up to high school seniors. It really gave me a broader perspective and a deeper, richer experience. Again, it comes down to having great relationships with people and doing the best you can to serve people with a positive attitude.”
Kleiner credits his boss at New Prague, Brad Skogerboe, with helping him grow as an administrator and making the chaos of the last year and a half as manageable as possible.
Those two years spent in New Prague also helped to emphasize the importance of offering diverse programming for students.
“Just continuing to build on our desire to provide positive experiences for students in whatever they’re interested in, whether that’s athletics or fine arts or clubs,” Kleiner said. “It’s a place where if students can get involved in at least one thing if not multiple things, that’s our goal to promote multi-sport or multi-activity participation or a combination of the two.”