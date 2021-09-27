To start the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team played its ace in the hole.
Trailing by seven points with the ball at home against Hayfield, the Knights lined up with senior wide receiver Laden Nerison at quarterback in the shotgun formation, otherwise known as the Wildcat.
With the help of that new offensive look, and an advantageous defense, Kenyon-Wanamingo turned that seven-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 28-14 victory.
“It was really nice,” Nerison said. “People started to try harder once we got the momentum. We came out flat on a Saturday morning and they came out hard and hungry.”
On that first play of the fourth quarter, Nerison rushed for six yards to Hayfield’s 24-yard line. Two plays later on fourth down, he hauled in a bubble screen, broke a tackle and stretched to pick up the first down by less than a yard. He carried the ball for six more yards on the next play, and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run around the end to trim the deficit to 14-13 after K-W’s two-point conversion attempt was thwarted.
On Hayfield’s next play from scrimmage, though, Nerison intercepted a pass to provide the Knights with possession 45 yards from the end zone. On that drive, Nerison handed the ball off the senior fullback Evan Brossard twice out of the Wildcat, before sophomore quarterback Will Van Epps sneaked up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 14 seconds remaining to put Kenyon-Wanamingo in front for the first time all afternoon.
“We started putting it in this week a little bit,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said about the Wildcat. “We knew we needed to get Laden more touches. He’s just a good athlete and we weren’t getting him enough as a receiver. He still had a couple catches this week, but we just wanted to find ways to get him the ball. Not that he has to be the one running it, but there’s things we can do off of that.”
The Knights implemented the new formation in practice for the first time the Tuesday leading up to Saturday’s game, with the general plan to pull that surprise out of the bag later this season. That was scrapped once Wieme and the coaching staff determined the offense needed a new wrinkle Saturday afternoon.
The defense also needed mid-game adjustments, after Hayfield scored on each of its first two drives to take a 14-0 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter. After that, however, the Vikings never scored again, with the Knights eventually intercepting three passes and forcing three fourth-down stops.
Kenyon-Wanamingo scored 21 points off those interceptions, counting sophomore Trent Foss’ interception return for a touchdown to push the Knights in front 28-14 with 4:57 left in the game to cap a 21-point scoring outburst in less than three minutes in the fourth quarter.
Foss also intercepted a pass in the second quarter to set up 22-yard touchdown run from senior Josh Schmidt on K-W’s first play of the possession.
“I think we just never gave up,” Foss said. “We knew we still had it in us and we wanted to win.”
The win improves Kenyon-Wanamingo’s record to 2-2 this season and 2-1 in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict, with both of those wins coming at home.
The Knights are back on the road, however, this Friday when they travel to play at Bethlehem Academy. The Cardinals are coming off a 19-8 loss against Fillmore Central for their first setback of the season.
“We’ve had some pretty good matches with them over the years,” Wieme said. “I’m guessing that’s going to be a physical, tough game.”