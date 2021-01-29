The Faribault wrestling team is young with a capital “Y”, but the Falcons are competing like a group of seasoned pros so far in 2021. Faribault stayed undefeated in dual meets this season on Thursday night, improving to 8-0 with blowout wins over Eagan 56-19 and Rosemount 54-21.
The Falcons previously beat Sibley East, Mankato West (twice), Mankato East, Austin and Lakeville South the past two weeks. The only close dual was a 9-point win against the Lakeville South Cougars, 36-27, on Jan. 21.
“With the youth of our team, I would say that would be a very good start,” said co-head coach Jesse Armbruster after the Eagan and Rosemount wins. “But at the same time, we’ve also known about some of these guys for a while and we’ve been pretty excited about them. We had a great group of seniors last year that really kind of set the tone for the kids.”
Leading the team are the Falcons’ wrestlers at the four bottom weight classes: freshman JT Hausen and eighth-grader Bo Bokman — who interchange at the 106-pound and 113-pound weight classes — freshman Elliott Viland at 120 and senior Tyler Boyd at 126. Combined they are 29-0 through the first four duals.
“It’s a great way to start a dual,” Armbruster said about kicking off with those four wrestlers. “Getting Aiden Tobin back in our lineup after last year’s injury has been really nice. He had a tough one tonight against (Tony) Byersdorfer but he’s had a good year. Gael (Ramirez) continues to do well for us. I think Isaac Yetzer only has one or two losses on the season as well. We’ve got some young guys who are doing great. George Soto, man he works hard in the room and that’s why he’s 8-0. We just have a really good group of kids; they have a great nucleus and I think they’re going to continue to grow together.”
Tobin is one of the few upperclassmen on the team (a junior) and one of only four in the starting lineup along with Boyd, Gael Ramirez and senior Cael Casteel (170). Those four have also been excellent for Faribault so far this year with a combined record of 25-7.
“We’ve got some guys who know how to scrap, they know how to wrestle,” Armbruster said. “Knowing that we’re young I tell the coaches ‘gosh we’re young’ but at the same time we’re very competitive.”
That is one thing Armbruster admitted he and the other coaches have to keep in perspective, that even though they have had a lot of success early on they are still a young team with some tough competition in the Big 9 Conference like Owatonna, Northfield, Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea.
“Maybe this isn’t the year...We may not be a top two or we’ll be fighting for a top-three spot, but this team, if they continue to grow as they have in the last year, this is going to be a fun team to watch for the next few years,” he said.
Faribault has not wrestled any of those top schools in the Big 9 yet but will see plenty of them in the upcoming weeks and Armbruster said those duals will be a good measuring stick for his team.
“Our schedule is going to continue to toughen, get stronger as the year progresses, and those are going to be critical matches for us,” he said. “Those are going to be matches where we learn a little bit more about ourselves in deep waters. We can feel pretty good about ourselves when we’re standing in the shallow end, but we’re going to see some really good competition here coming up in the next few weeks and we’re really going to find out a little bit more about ourselves.”