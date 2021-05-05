The Panthers maintained their stranglehold on their fellow Gopher Conference teams with Tuesday's victory in Faribault. The Cardinals managed only four hits in the loss.
After two scoreless frames, both teams scored three runs apiece in the third inning, before NRHEG added four runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh. Bethlehem Academy scored just one more run in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the third, the Cardinals' rally started with a single and stolen base from Anna DeMars, who moved to third on Anna Cohen's bunt single. Then, Kate Trump drove both runners in with her two-RBI double, before she came around to score on an error.
In the bottom of the fifth, DeMars reached via an error, stole second and third, and raced home on a wild pitch.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Thursday afternoon at United South Central.