The doubt swept over the Faribault Emeralds all at once.
While standing in a line on the floor of the Winona High School gymnasium, Faribault had just heard New Prague announced as the second-place finisher in the Section 1AA jazz dance competition.
With only the first-place finisher remaining, word swept up and down the Emeralds they might not qualify for state.
“We all kind of turned to each other and were like, ‘We’re not going. We’re done for this season,’” Faribault senior Taylor Velishek said.
That doubt merely set the stage for a raucous celebration when the public address announcer named Faribault as the winners of the jazz competition to help secure a double state qualification in jazz and high kick, where the Emeralds finished in second.
“It was like cloud nine,” Velishek said.
Senior Ryann Louis added: “Hearing us in first, it was a really raw and exciting reaction.
“We really gave it all on the floor that time because we didn’t know if that would be our last time performing that jazz dance. That’s what really gave us that win, was the passion and emotion we showed in that routine.”
Louis and Velishek are two of nine seniors for this year’s Faribault team that’s set to compete at Friday’s and Saturday’s Class AA state championships at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Those nine seniors feel like their jazz and kick performances at the section championships were two of the team’s best this season, a positive indicator for what might be possible this weekend.
“I think we were all pretty happy with ourselves as a team,” Tessa Bauer said.
Macy Keilen added: “It was definitely the best we’ve done this season for both. That’s good because it means we’re going up and we can hopefully peak at state.”
In jazz, the Emeralds are aiming to break a recent streak by advancing out of Friday afternoon’s preliminary performances and into Friday night’s finals.
“We’re really excited to see how prelims could go for jazz, because we haven’t made it to finals for three or four years,” Louis said. “That could be exciting and after sections we feel really confident that we can make it.”
The goals in kick aim a little higher, in line with Faribault’s recent performance in that discipline at state.
While Austin’s high kick routine has now beaten Faribault’s at the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA championships, the Emeralds are confident they can change that trend Saturday.
“We knew it was going to be a toss up between us and Austin, but I think placing second to Austin is just more motivation for this week,” senior Macy Ferris said.
That confidence extends to the rest of the state, which Ferris and senior Olivia Schulz said Faribault has been keeping an eye on all year through online leaderboards with scores from the state’s top teams.
Plus, the Emeralds feel their kick routine is trending upwards after a turbulent middle of the season that featured choreography changes and many dancers out of the lineup around the holidays.
“Kick definitely started off a little rough this year,” Velishek said. “Definitely weren’t hitting our goals right away, but we’re getting there.”
Louis added: “We’re getting better each competition and that shows growth. What’s better than that?”
What’s better than growth might be a podium finish Saturday night, a goal Faribault feels fully capable of achieving.