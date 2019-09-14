Waterville-Elysian-Morristown dominated the first quarter. Mayer Lutheran dominated the rest.
The host WEM Buccaneers (1-2) showed good fight to cut a 14-0 first quarter deficit to 14-12 at halftime, but the Class A No. 6 Mayer Lutheran Crusaders (3-0) pulled away in the second half for a 55-12 win.
"Started off we were behind, we gave up a couple play action touchdown passes," Richards said. "Then in the second quarter we kind of shut them down and we scored a defensive touchdown. Then we got Brant (Melchert) running and another turnover on a miscue on a punt. Brant ran it in for a touchdown."
The Crusaders got up 14-0 in a hurry with Ty Hoese finding Teigan Martin for touchdowns of 28 and 30 yards. Micah Loder made both extra points.
Hoese had four total touchdown passes.
WEM rallied in the second quarter to pull within two and began the second half with the ball.
"Coming into the third quarter there we were moving the ball, then all of a sudden we coughed it up and the nightmare continued after that," Richards said. "The next series they scored a touchdown, then after that they scored another one and it started snowballing on us."
WEM's comeback effort in the second half was thwarted in part by a 60-yard Melchert touchdown run wiped by back a block in the back penalty.
Despite the rough second half, WEM was the first team to be within three scores, let alone three points, with a perennial power in Mayer Lutheran.
The Buccaneers also shut down the Crusaders' star running back/linebacker Zander Flucas. He had 81 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, but 55 came on one touchdown rush. The University of South Dakota linebacker commit lost one fumble that turned into a WEM touchdown return by Dylan Androli.
The Bucs had their worst pass game in recent memory with just three completed passes. A good run game off tackle helped the offense find some success.
"They did a really good job of taking our tight ends out of the game," Richards said of his squad, which is without top tight end Cole Kokoschke with a broken hand. "We use quick hitters with our tight ends and they did a good job shutting that down."
WEM is at St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7 p.m. Friday in St. Clair in a rematch of WEM's 35-13 win in last year's section semifinals. The Spartans (2-1) are coming off a 30-12 win at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Mayer Lutheran 55, WEM 12
M —14 0 27 14
W — 0 12 0 0