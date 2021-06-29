Timing and opportunity never properly aligned for Ryan Lueken before a couple of weeks ago.
When Danny DuChene was hired as the activities director for Faribault Public Schools in January 2016, and later when Keith Badger replaced DuChene in July 2018, Lueken didn’t apply or express express serious interest in the position.
With two children still young enough for Lueken to coach in Faribault, he didn’t want to sacrifice that valuable opportunity. That was no longer the case this summer when Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker called Lueken after the job opened again with Badger’s departure for the same role at Farmington High School.
Shortly after that phone call, Lueken accepted the job. Shortly after that, his hiring in addition to his employment contract and $100,533 salary was confirmed at Monday night’s School Board meeting. His first official day on the job is Thursday.
“Todd asked me if I was interested and asked me to think about it so I did, and it was certainly something that I was interested in,” Lueken said. “I had the conversations with my family to make sure this was the right fit. The timing of the job made the interview process a little bit different, because we wanted to make sure we got someone in this position as quickly as possible.”
Lueken was first hired by the district in 2004 as a physical education teacher at Faribault's Lincoln Elementary School. He jumped right into extracurriculars and coached football, basketball and baseball at Faribault Middle School.
After starting a family with his wife Sara — also a teacher with Faribault Public Schools — Lueken shifted to working and coaching with Faribault-based youth sports associations.
Administratively, Lueken served as the interim principal at Roosevelt Elemantary school in 2019, and worked in various leadership roles during his time at Lincoln Elementary School.
“My background from coaching to being involved in the youth basketball association here in town really emphasizes getting kids involved,” Lueken said. “Whether that’s talking to our parents and encouraging them to get involved and get their kids involved, or just going out in the hallway and building those relationships with the kids. I feel like all these years of coaching and getting involved with the community really gives me a head start to build these programs.”
During his time in Faribault, Lueken said he’s learned the importance of youth sports penetrating every corner of the community.
One of his primary objectives is to increase the participation levels to better reflect Faribault’s diverse backgrounds from the high school level down to when kids typically start participating in sports.
“As we get more comfortable in this position, it’s going to be working with our community,” Lueken said. “Whether that’s community education or parks and rec to get some of these youth programs going and make sure parents know that they’re available and how to sign up for them and eliminate any barriers, such as financial or any other barriers that might be there. We know that they younger these kids get involved, the more likely folks are to stay involved at the high school level.”
Lueken also acknowledged and emphasized he’s “not the smartest person in the room” when it comes to every topic or area of his job. He said he’s planning on relying on community members and leaders when it comes to game planning strategies for increasing those participation levels, and keeping that involvement steady through high school.
“I believe as we get kids involved at an earlier age, it’s a lot easier to keep them out as they get older,” Lueken said. “There’s a lot of research that says kids that are connected to school, they perform better and are there more academically, socially. There’s a lot of research there that says kids are more connected and feel better about their school when they’re involved in extra-curricular activities.”
That work starts Thursday, after a whirlwind last couple weeks that have included Lueken’s impromptu interview, accepting the job and trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible.
Due to the quick turnaround, Lueken concedes his initial weeks will involve playing plenty of catch up, but he credits Badger, DuChene and longtime Faribault activities director Ken Hubert with offering their assistance and guidance in helping him adjust to the position.
“ I’ve had numerous Big 9 activity directors already reach out to me as well and offer their assistance and help,” Lueken said. “Between those activity directors and the great coaching staff we already have, I think it’ll be a smooth transition to get going with it.”