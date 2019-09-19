Rarely will a Shattuck-St. Mary's hockey team be counted out. With that said, the Sabres' under-19 girls Prep team feels like it has something to prove in the 2019-2020 season.
Despite one of the program's best seasons ending in a 48-3-3 record in 2018-19, one of those three losses, is what team returners will fixate on.
It was a 2-1 upset loss to the Boston Jr. Eagles in the championship game of the USA Hockey Tier I Nationals. The heartbreaker snapped a three-year run at the top for a program boasting all eight of its national titles since 2005.
The program's largest senior class of 15 players graduated, 14 of which are now playing collegiately.
"With the way that the year was last year, this team this year has a bit of a chip on their shoulder," said Prep head coach and SSM's Director of Girls Hockey, Gordie Stafford. "While a Shattuck team is never really an underdog team, I think we’re going into this year as under the radar as a Shattuck team can be. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people because I think we’re already really good and we’re going to end up being very good."
This season's squad features 10 seniors, including three of the team's top four point-getters from 2018-19, as well as two newcomers.
"Last year we had more seniors than we’ve ever had. We’re really happy with our recruiting. We recruited a lot of young girls to come in. This is the first time in a while we’ve recruited a couple seniors to come right in and be on the prep team," Stafford said. "Clara Van Wieren And Calli Forsberg have come in and are contributing right away. They’ve acclimated themselves to the culture very quickly and so that’s really going to help us as well."
Van Weiren is a forward hailing from Okemos, Michigan, coming from HoneyBaked, a club team that's been on SSM's schedule in the past. She has U18 Team USA experience and committed to the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
Forsberg is a forward from Devils Lake, North Dakota. She comes from the NAHA White team and is committed to Bemidji State University.
The two can learn their way around the program starting with senior position mates Casey O'Brien, Lacey Eden and Makenna Webster. They were the Sabres' first, third and fourth point-getters a season ago. All have U18 Team USA experience and will be among the SSM contingent that will step away from the program in January to represent their country.
"That's a good problem to have," Stafford said of annually sending players to compete for the USA. "It gives everybody else (at SSM) a chance to get more ice time than they normally would get and it's a great opportunity for the girls to have the chance to compete on the biggest stage."
O'Brien was named the All-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year by USA Today. The Milton, Massachussetts, native and University of Wisconsin commit had 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists).
Eden, an Annapolis, Maryland, native, was third with 64 points last year (27 goals, 37 assists) and stands tall at 5-foot-8.
Webster, a St. Louis native who will team with O'Brien at Wisconsin, collected 61 points (19 goals, 41 assists) and did not spend a minute in the penalty box. She's also represented the USA in field hockey.
Through two games to start the season competing in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, SSM is 1-1. It lost its first game 4-2 before bouncing back for a 6-2 win.
The Sabres were unbeaten into January last year, but one blemish is no cause for concern for this team.
"Right now, I think we’re trying to get into the swing of things and find good line combinations that work and get back into the flow of it," O'Brien said. "We’re going to start working on more systems and team things later in the year. But right now, it’s more about individual skills and learning how to play with each other."
Added Eden: "Even the difference from our first game to our second game, if we keep going up every single game and getting better, then by the end of the season we’ll be exactly where we want to be."
And that's at the USA Hockey Nationals, which will be at as close to home ice as possible in Blaine, Minnesota.
SSM replenishes well at forward but graduated five of its six defensemen, including Faribault native Currie Putrah. Senior Maddy Samoskevich will lead this group after collecting three goals and 13 assists.
The Sandy Hook, Connecticut, native explained what her new teammates might be feeling early on with the team, which began practicing just after Labor Day, and the role of the seniors to get them up to speed.
"Just going hard in practice every single time. Pushing our teammates," Samoskevich said. "It just brings us up to the level of competition we want to be playing at."
SSM typically platoons two goalies with senior Suzette Faucher returning. The Madison, Wisconsin, native was 17-1-2 last season with 1.25 goals allowed per game, a .924 save percentage and eight shutouts. Eliana Ray graduated with a 26-1 record, 1.47 goals allowed, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts.
Senior Lauren Barbro of Loudonville, New York, will also be in net.
More key departures include No. 2 in points forward Kenzie Hauswirth of Farmington, Minnesota. She had 73 points (30 goals, 43 asissts). Forwards Hannah Bilka had 65 points (26 goals, 39 assists) and Grace Lee had 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists). Defenders Hadley Hartmetz and Allyson Simpson combined for 66 points and led a unit that did more than what showed on the stat sheet.
In total, SSM graduated 535 of 760 points from 2018-19.
This season's roster lists 21 players hailing from 13 states as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.
Minnesotans on the roster are Moorhead junior forward Shelbi Guttormson and Rochester sophomore forward McKenzie Rich.
SSM will be on the road more often this season. When not at home for the Elite League, it travels to Blaine for these league games that bookend the schedule.
The bus rides get plenty longer for two trips to the Chicagoland area to face rival Chicago Mission, which also comes to Faribault. The Sabres are also bound for Calgary/Banff to skate at Lake Louise, to the Boston area, to Minneapolis for a Junior Women's Hockey League event, to Washington D.C. for the Challenge Cup and the Boston area for a tournament.
Eden can play the role of tour guide on one trip.
"I’m excited to go to DC, since I’m from there so I get to play at my old rink," she said.
SSM has 24 home games scheduled. Highlight games include a game with the Chinese national team, an Oct. 17 matchup against Gentry where alumni are invited back to christen a new alumni hockey room and the SSM Showcase in November.
The Sabres' next game is 7 p.m. Friday vs. the Toronto Aeros.