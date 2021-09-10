The Class AA No. 3 Rochester Mayo girls tennis team proved why its not only the class of the Big 9 Conference this year, but also why the Spartans may be a contender for a state championship while sweeping the Falcons in Faribault.
Faribault won a combined eight games across the seven varsity matches, but Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said those scores don't reflect the effort and play of his team.
"While the Faribault team gave a great effort today, the skill and ability of the Mayo team was too much to overcome," Anderson said. "The match scores don’t reflect how well the Faribault team played taking opportunities as they were available to control points or hit well-placed shots. It was great to see such effort given in every point. The talent each Mayo player had was impressive and provided some great modeling for our young team to work at emulating as they continue to improve."
Faribault played again Friday afternoon, when it hosted Owatonna, and next plays Tuesday afternoon at home against St. Peter.