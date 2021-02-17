High-powered Dodge County was too much for the Faribault boys hockey team to handle Tuesday night at Faribault Ice Arena, where the Wildcats ran away with a 7-0 victory after scoring four times in the third period.
Faribault (4-4) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, and the deficit swelled to 3-0 at the end of the second after Dodge County's Brody Lamb scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period. Lamb scored or picked up an assist on four of the seven goals for the Wildcats (7-1-1).
The Falcons were outshot 46-8 and finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wildcats converted on 1 of 3 power-play opportunities.
Faribault is back in action Saturday night at home against Albert Lea (4-4).