Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Charlie Fuller, 13th year as head coach, 36th year total.

Assistant coaches: Isaiah Fuller (12th year), Bethany Fuller (5th year).

ROSTER

Carter Sietsema, senior

Patrick Budahl, junior

Chriztopher Ferris, junior

Max Leopold, junior

Kristopher Quintero, junior

Caleb Sadergaski, junior

Viggo Baum, sophomore

Elliot Daschner, sophomore

George Delgado, sophomore

James Hoisington, sophomore

Abraham Macias-Palomares,

sophomore

Thatcher Simon, sophomore

Declan Chappuis, freshman

Finn Larson, freshman

William Parrish, freshman

Miles Leopold, 8th grade

Asher Ferris, 7th grade

Cael Pounds, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

With only 17 athletes on our roster, that makes everybody key to our success.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

We picked up several new athletes that we hope will help us out.

2020-21 RECAP

Conference Record 0-10, Big Nine Conference Meet (10th), Section 1A (7th).

Our lack of team depth due to low numbers hurts us in our meets. (Records are not what high school sports is all about.)

2021-22 OUTLOOK

As always our goal is to improve throughout the whole season, focusing on swimming our fastest at the end of our season.

COMPETITION

We lack the numbers that other teams have. Northfield, Century, Mayo, and Mankato West are conference favorites.

ODDS AND ENDS

We are still young and learning to become better in the pool but we swim and dive with a lot of heart.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 9 — Winona at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — Faribault at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 — Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — Section 1A True Team meet at Austin, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Faribault at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — Faribault at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Owatonna at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 — Big 9 Conference diving, 5:15 p.m., Northfield

Saturday, Feb. 12 — Big 9 Conference swimming, 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

