Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Charlie Fuller, 13th year as head coach, 36th year total.
Assistant coaches: Isaiah Fuller (12th year), Bethany Fuller (5th year).
ROSTER
Carter Sietsema, senior
Patrick Budahl, junior
Chriztopher Ferris, junior
Max Leopold, junior
Kristopher Quintero, junior
Caleb Sadergaski, junior
Viggo Baum, sophomore
Elliot Daschner, sophomore
George Delgado, sophomore
James Hoisington, sophomore
Abraham Macias-Palomares,
sophomore
Thatcher Simon, sophomore
Declan Chappuis, freshman
Finn Larson, freshman
William Parrish, freshman
Miles Leopold, 8th grade
Asher Ferris, 7th grade
Cael Pounds, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
With only 17 athletes on our roster, that makes everybody key to our success.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We picked up several new athletes that we hope will help us out.
2020-21 RECAP
Conference Record 0-10, Big Nine Conference Meet (10th), Section 1A (7th).
Our lack of team depth due to low numbers hurts us in our meets. (Records are not what high school sports is all about.)
2021-22 OUTLOOK
As always our goal is to improve throughout the whole season, focusing on swimming our fastest at the end of our season.
COMPETITION
We lack the numbers that other teams have. Northfield, Century, Mayo, and Mankato West are conference favorites.
ODDS AND ENDS
We are still young and learning to become better in the pool but we swim and dive with a lot of heart.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Winona at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Faribault at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — Section 1A True Team meet at Austin, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Faribault at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — Faribault at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Owatonna at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Big 9 Conference diving, 5:15 p.m., Northfield
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Big 9 Conference swimming, 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center