COACHES

Head coach: Crystal Lamont, 9th year.

KEY PLAYERS

Gloria Cortez, senior, pitcher – She is a consistent pitcher who throws strikes and lets her defense make plays. We also look for her to improve offensively and become a key part of our offensive production.

Addyson Taylor, junior, outfield/pitcher – Improved her pitching as the season progressed last year. She is a great fielder who covers a ton of ground in the outfield. She should be one of our top offensive threats this season.

Jordan Green, junior, shortstop — Athletic player with great range at shortstop. Offensively we will look for her to get on base and score runs with her speed.

Rylee Pelant, junior, OF – Rylee is a solid defender who can play multiple positions for our team. Despite her small frame she hits with some power and can take extra bases with her speed.

Emma Woratschka junior, catcher – She is an athletic player who will be one of our top offensive threats this season. She will take over at catcher for us this season. She is a great blocker and has a strong arm.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Hannah Bruns, junior. 1st base — powerful hitter

Jenessa Baumgarten, junior., 3rd base — solid hitter and defender

Alayna Atherton, sophomore, CF, quick fielder with good range

Grace Baker, sophomore, 2B, athletic fielder and quick on the bases

Jenae Androli, junior, utility

Daelyn Judd, junior, OF

Peyton Wilmes, junior, OF

Izzy Slechta, utility

2021 RECAP

19-5 overall, 13-1 gopher conference

Gopher Conference Champs

Sub-Section 1A-West Champions

Section 1A Runner-ups

2022 OUTLOOK

We graduated a strong senior class who had been on varsity for numerous years. They will be tough to replace but we feel we have some good athletes coming back who can help us stay competitive. Our pitchers Gloria Cortez and Addyson Taylor throw strikes and let our defense get outs. We have some good athletes returning that should give us a solid defense behind them. We also return some players who can get on base and score runs. We will work hard to make sure we are playing good fundamental softball and put ourselves in position to compete as best we can every game.

COMPETITION

We hope to compete with the top teams in the conference. I expect NRHEG and Randolph to be two of the top teams. This is our first year with the new teams added to the conference. We only play each team once. So, each game will have added importance this season.

