The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams were tops among Minnesotan schools on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they were each ousted at the Jim Flim Invitational in Winona by Onalaska, Wisconsin, which made the short trip across the border.
Neither Faribault side placed an individual in the top six, but the lineup depth bolstered the green and black to finish second among over 10 schools.
"We beat all the teams that were Big 9 teams there including Winona and (Rochester) Century," said boys coach Mark Bongers. "We beat Albert Lea again, which has a really strong team also."
Bongers said Saturday's course at St. Mary's University in Winona is one of the tougher ones his team will see. It features a steep hill at approximately the halfway point of the 5-kilometer race.
Senior Mitchell Hanson has led Faribault throughout the season and did so Saturday by taking seventh place individually out of 96 runners. His time of 17:17.4 was within seconds of a season best.
Ethan Kruger, Tanner Longshore, Brody Enget and Thomas Malecha rounded out the boys' five times that counted toward the team score. They all finished between 13th and 24th place and 17:49.8 and 18:16.8 on the clock. Not far behind in 42nd was Davis Miller at 18:50.8.
"I know as a team, for the varsity team, they really strategized and were working together. One of the ones I’m really happy with was Davis Miller, he’s starting to catch up. I’m hoping that (runners) 2 through 5 will be a 2 through 6 pack," Bongers said. "He’s catching up to them, so I’m hoping by the end of the season he’s right there with them so if one of them gets injured or another has a bad race one of them can cover for him."
The girls were led for the first time by junior Gabrielle Yetzer. Her time of 21:29.6 resulted in 12th place out of 81. Madelyn Skjeveland was right there in 14th at 21:38.1. Mariana Foxhoven, Philomena Foxhoven and Emily Wilder rounded out the lineup.
The Falcons have three regular season meets left in Zumbrota, Waseca and Mankato. The next week or two of practice will be spent with some of the hardest workouts of the year, Bongers said, before runners begin to taper back when postseason meets come in mid-October.
Faribault is next at Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's invitational Thursday at Zumbrota Golf Club. Order of events is JV boys at 4 p.m., JV girls 4:05, varsity girls 4:35, varsity boys 5:05 and co-ed junior high 5:35. Results can be found at WayzataResults.com.
Girls team results — 1. Onalaska (Wisconsin) 27, 2. Faribault 104, 3. Belle Plaine 108, 4. Rochester Area Home Schools 118, 5. Winona 130, 6. Irondale 157, 7. Chatfield 171, 8. Winona Cotter 196, 9. Westby (Wisconsin) 215, 10. Rochester John Marshall 225, 11. Lyle-Pacelli 299
Girls top five and Faribault top five — 1. Kora Malecek (Onalaska) 18:31.6, 2. Amalia Malecek (Onalaska) 20:01.9, 3. Lydia Malecek (Onalaska) 20:17.7, 4. McKenna Herrmann (BP) 20:35.4, 5. Madeline Perry (RAHS) 20:39 … 12. Gabrielle Yetzer 21:29.6, 14. Madelyn Skjeveland 21:38.1, 19. Mariana Foxhoven 22:01.3, 29. Philomena Foxhoven 22:45.8, 33. Emily Wilder 23:05.3
Boys team results — 1. Onalaska (Wisconsin) 74, 2. Faribault 84, 3. Winona 96, 4. Albert Lea 99, 5. Rochester Century 118, 6. Rochester John Marshall 122, 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 136, 8. Belle Plaine 188, 9. Rochester Area Home Schools 217, 10. Chatfield 266, 11. Westby (Wisconsin) 329, 12. Winona Cotter 362, 13. Dover-Eyota 370, 14. Wabasha-Kellogg 411
Boys top five and Faribault top five — 1. Carter Briggs (Winona) 16:23.6, 2. Drew Hastings (BP) 16:43.5, 3. Luke O'Hare (LARP) 16:50.7, 4. Metijwok Omod (RJM) 16:56.2, 5. Cody Peterson (Winona) 17:02.5 … 7. Mitchell Hanson 17:17.4, 13. Ethan Krueger 17:49.8, 17. Tanner Longshore 17:55.6, 23. Brody Enget 18:16.6, 24. Thomas Malecha 18:16.8