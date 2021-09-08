Coaching position: Varsity football offensive coordinator and varsity sprint/hurdle coach
Coaching experience: 5 years coaching football and 2 years coaching track and field, all at Faribault High School.
Football and track background: I was lucky to be able to play on some great teams at Rosemount High School. I was a state semi-finalist for football my senior year of high school and my track team was the state champion for True Team my sophomore year. During college I was an equipment manager for the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team.
Coaching accomplishments: I’m proud of helping Faribault win the Cannon Trophy for the first time since 1988 by beating Northfield in football last year. I’m also proud of being part of a coaching staff that dramatically increased participation on the boys and girls track teams last year.
Coaching philosophy: I use my background in psychology to guide my coaching philosophy. Specifically, I utilize self-determination theory in order to nurture student-athlete autonomy and intrinsic motivation. Self-determination states that student-athletes are motivated by autonomy, competence, and relatedness. In other words, student-athletes want control over their performance, they want to feel like they can improve their performance, and the experience is social. As a coach, I attempt to create a culture of “shared competence” between the coach and student-athlete so that they are able to have agency during their performance. It makes it a lot of fun for me to watch the student-athletes succeed because it is a result of the time and effort they put in!
What are some of your favorite memories or experiences you’ve had as a coach/advisor?
Last year our football team won a game in double overtime against Northfield. I was really proud of our team because of how resilient they were. There were many things that didn’t go our way, but we didn’t allow the negative plays of the past to affect the next play. We faced 3rd and goal from the 23 yard line in overtime in a must-score situation and the student-athletes came through to score. It’s a night that I hope our student-athletes and fans never forget!
Why do you coach?
My transformational coaching statement is: I serve with determination and resilience to mentor autonomy and humility. This means that I coach to help student-athletes develop the skills and traits necessary to live a successful life after high school. I want to help student-athletes develop maturity and responsible decision making skills so that they are capable of achieving whatever they dream of for the rest of their lives. Humility is also important to me because I do not want student-athletes to fear failure or judgement. Failing is part of the learning process. As PJ Fleck says “Failing equals growth.” By failing, student-athletes have the choice to respond in order to learn from the experience and improve their performance. I want student-athletes to have the confidence to attempt to create the lives they want without being weighed down by the fear of failure or judgement.
What do you hope students who participate in your activity take away from it?
I hope that students who participate in my activity know that they have a support system for them in the community on and off the field. I hope that students know that learning is a lifelong process and the same skills that helped them excel on the field will help them for the rest of their lives. I hope that students take pride in telling people that they are from Faribault. I’m proud to come from Rosemount because the coaches and advisors are committed to helping their student-athletes achieve excellence and I hope my student-athletes believe the same about Faribault.