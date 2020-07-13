Waterville found itself in another slugfest Sunday against Blue Earth in Waterville. This time the offense participated in a 10-9 walk-off 10-inning victory over the Pirates.
The Indians found themselves on the wrong end of a 15-2, seven-inning loss Thursday to Eagle Lake, but bounced back Sunday for an important 13/60 League win.
Luke Sellner’s single with one out scored Tommy Gannon to tie the game and Ty Kaus to win the game after Sam Stier laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both into scoring position. Gannon walked to lead off the inning and Kaus reached on an error to set the table for Sellner, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored three runs.
Waterville and Blue Earth combined for 29 hits in the game and the Indians led until the seventh inning. The Pirates scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-6 lead to erase a 6-3 deficit.
“That’s something we have to try to avoid,” Indians manager Sam Stier said. “We’re trying to avoid big innings on defense and break out some big innings on offense.”
Waterville needed to rely on small ball and base running to remain in the game. The Indians scratched out a run in the eight to make it an 8-7 game and tied it in the bottom of the ninth after Sellner drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on an error and scored on a single from Dalton Grose.
Nolan Grose hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning to pull within a run. He finished 3-for-5 with a pair of runs.
Waterville grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Stier and Sellner singled with two outs. Stier scored on a delayed double steal with Sellner on first base. Blue Earth didn’t record an out on the play and Josh Cook’s double brought in Sellner for a 2-0 lead. Cook, who went 2-for-4, later scored on Nolan Grose’s single.
The Pirates got two runs back in the top of the fourth but the Indians (2-2, 2-1 13/60 League) answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Nolan Grose singled and Dalton Grose walked. Dallas McBroom laid down a sacrifice bunt and Tommy Gannon singled to bring in a run. Kaus, who went 3-for-5, followed with a single to bring in another run for a 5-2 lead.
Both teams traded runs in the fifth before Blue Earth grabbed its first lead of the game in the seventh. The Pirates started the seventh with four straight hits, got hit by a pitch, and finished with six hits in the inning to take a two-run lead.
Dalton Grose lasted six innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits. He walked four and struck out seven before giving way to Gannon. Gannon threw three innings and allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout. Nolan Grose threw an inning and gave up one run on one hit, walked two and struck out one.
“That was a good win for us,” Stier said. “Two losses probably isn’t going to win the league. If we win the league, we’ll be the one seed in our region.”
Waterville hosts Minnesota Lake Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Lake 15, Waterville 2, 7 innings
By the time the first inning ended Thursday between Eagle Lake and Waterville it felt like an entire game took place. In some ways it had.
The Expos sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning, tallied four hits, drew six walks, got hit by a pitch and took advantage of three errors. Eventually, it added up to a 15-2 seven-inning victory for Eagle Lake over the Indians, the team’s first league loss in two years.
The Expos took a 10-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Eagle Lake added a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth. The Expos finished with just nine hits, but drew 10 walks and got hit by two pitches.
“We couldn’t locate offspeed and they sat on fastball,” Waterville manager Sam Stier said. “We just have to come out and find the zone. We took ourselves out of the game.”
If the Indians want to win the 13/60 League this season they’ll likely need to be flawless the rest of the year.
Waterville starter Dallas McBroom lasted just ⅔ of an inning. He allowed seven runs, six earned, on one hit. He walked five and gave way to Stier, who didn’t fare much better. Stier allowed eight runs, five earned, on eight hits in 4 ⅓ innings. He walked four and struck out three. Troy Stehr closed the game out with two clean innings. He struck out three and walked one while not allowing a hit or a run.
Stier’s home run in the first inning was one of two hits for the Indians in the game. Luke Sellner scored the second run of the game in the first inning after he stole second, reached third on an error and scored on Josh Cook’s sacrifice fly. Waterville went hitless the rest of the way.
Blake Altermatt started for Eagle Lake and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits. He walked two and struck out five in seven innings.