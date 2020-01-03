Bucs rout the Raiders 77-48
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down after a convincing 77-48 road win against Norwood Young America on Thursday.
The Raiders received solid games from Hayden Molva and Dominick Sudheimer, who scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, but ultimately, they didn’t have as much offensive depth as the Buccaneers do, and WEM’s offense gave the Raiders fits on defense all night.
The Bucs had a comfortable 36-26 lead at halftime and got even stronger in the second half when they nearly doubled the Raiders’ offensive output. Norwood Young America scrapped together 22 points in the second half, but the Bucs steamrolled their way to 41 second half points.
As he’s done in most of the team’s games this season, Grant McBroom led the Bucs in scoring with 26 points. Domanik Paulson had a strong game as well with 16 points, and Cole Kokoschke finished with 11, while Zack Sticken and Nick LeMeiux each added seven.
The Bucs’ game at Norwood Young America was their fifth consecutive game away from home, and that streak will climb to seven before the Bucs return to Waterville on Jan. 14. They played at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday evening and will close the road slate with a game at Blooming Prairie on Jan. 10.
The Bucs are now 9-1 on the year and remain the No. 5 ranked team in Class 1A this week. Their only loss happened between Christmas and New Year’s, when they dropped a triple overtime contest to then-No. 1 ranked Henning (Henning is now ranked No. 2 after a loss to the new No. 1 team, BOLD).
WEM will resume Gopher Conference action Jan. 10 with an undefeated 4-0 record against conference opponents. The Bucs have won eight of their 10 games by double digits, with most of the wins coming by 20-30 points or even more.
Winona boys basketball trounces Faribault 66-43
The Faribault boys basketball team returned to action Thursday evening in Winona, and the Winhawks proved to be a formidable foe as they surged to a 66-43 victory.
Jackson Nibbelink frustrated the Faribault defense all night and ended up finishing the game with 27 points for the Winhawks.
The Falcons’ offense struggled to find much of a rhythm, and the team dropped to 1-7 on the year. Faribault is still searching for its first win in the Big 9 Conference, as the Falcons’ lone win came against non-conference opponent, Simley, back on Dec. 21.
Next up for Faribault is a home game on Jan. 7 against Owatonna (2-5, 2-3 Big 9).