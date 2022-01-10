In a preview of what might come later this month at the Big 9 Conference championships, Austin edged Faribault by the slimmest of margins in the high kick competition in the Class AA portion of the Edina Invite.
In the 12-team Class AA field, Austin finished with a ranking total of 6.5 to just beat Faribault's mark of 7 in second place. Mound Westonka (9), New Prague (11.5) and Orono (13.5) rounded out the top-five teams.
In the 13-team Class AA field in the jazz competition, Faribault finished in sixth place with a ranking score of 20. Benilde-St. Margaret's won with a score of 3, ahead of Orono (6), Mound Westonka (8), Sauk Rapids Rice (13) and New Prague (14). Austin finished in 11th with a ranking score of 32.