A sluggish first half from the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was too much to overcome Friday night in a 46-37 loss at Maple River.
Maple River led 23-11 at halftime, before the Cardinals outscored the Eagles 26-23 in the second half.
Mercedes Huerta finished with a team-high 14 points and four assists for BA, which also received nine points from Anna Cohen and Lindsay Hanson.
Hanson and Kate Trump also each hauled in a team-high six rebounds.
Bethlehem Academy next travels to play at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday