This story appeared in the Nov. 2, 1981 edition of the Daily News
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- They ran the race they wanted: a controlled start against the best cross country runners in the state. When the scores were announced, they were surprised that they had finished second in Class AA girls team competition in the state.
They thought they had placed as far back as fifth.
Faribault Falcons’ girls cross country team tallied 91 points in running second to a youthful Minnetonka squad Saturday at the University of Minnesota Golf Course. Minnetonka had 54 points. The runner-up position gives Faribault a lofty 93-1 record.
Totino-Grace was third, 112; Armstong was fourth, 117; Hibbing was fifth, 137; Mounds View was sixth, 157; Washburn was seventh, 175; Alexandria was eighth, 189; Rosemount was ninth, 191; and Buffalo was 10th, 234.
The Falcons were rated as the top team in the state by coaches going into the meet. Minnetonka had climbed into the final poll in second after not being rated prior to knocking off Armstrong in the Region Six meet.
The Falcons’ team placing did not seem rosy until the scores were announced, even though they turned in their best performance of the season. Defending individual champion Lisa Koelfgren of Armstrong did not nail down her second straight title until the final yards, but did it in a record time of 10:59.9.
Falcon junior Nettie Tostrude led the usually grouped green and white runners with a 10th-place finish in 11:40.7 in official team results. Senior Mary Erie was second in 13th, 11:43.2; senior Brenda Dickison was third in 14th, 11:44; junior Carolyn Laughlin was fourth in 16th, 11:46.6; and senior Penny Pitan rounded out the scoring five in 38th, 12:16.8.
Dickison was the only Falcon entered in individual competition too, where she placed 21st.
Falcons’ Julie Ellerbusch was 48th, 12:24.3, and Lisa Culcutt was 50th, 12:28. Both are ninth-graders.
“I was surprised we were second,” said Lon Nelson, who was encouraging his girls to get enthused when the point totals were being announced. “Hibbing was fifth, but I thought they’d beat us.”
“I thought we got fourth or fifth,” said a surprised Laughlin. “We all did our best.”
“Four of us were in a pack,” said the pace-setter, Tostrude. “It was hard to tell how we’d finished.” It was the Falcons’ “best performance of the season, so we’re all very pleased.”
“I was really surprised,” said Dickison. “It’s great -- couldn’t ask for anything better.”
“It was a good race,” said Erie. “We all gave it 100 percent today and that’s the best we can do.”
“Second place, we’ll take that,” said assistant coach Virgil Luehrs, who said they had figured on a third- or fourth-place after the finish. “But we were in the top five somewhere.
“We knew Minnetonka was tough,” said Luehrs. “I thought we ran a good, solid race.
“At the finish line, I knew we didn’t win it,” said Nelson. “Our girls had a tremendous race. They ran the race they’ve been running all year.
“They couldn’t have run faster today. They all had their best race by far.”
The Falcons stuck to their race plan too.
“I think they were really relaxed before the meet,” said Nelson. “We’ve been talking about it all season.
“The only thing that makes this course hard is the first half mile. The start is frantic. If you don’t have a controlled start, you get burned out.”
Frantic indeed. The hectic start is partly due to the mere size of the race, in addition to the high quality of the runners. There were 98 runners in Saturday’s race just representing the girls team. Then the individual competitors figure in too, although their finish does not influence team points unless their team is entered too.
“I think after the mile marker, Nettie (Tostrude) just set the pace and everyone stayed with her.
It was a fast race start to finish,” said Dickison. “Just seeing all of the Faribault runners together helped too.
“I just gave it my all. I didn’t hold anything back.”
“It’s (the end) the best I can think of,” said Pitan. “It’s great. I felt pretty strong. I was more confident.
“I realized last year that’s what I didn’t do -- put a strong finish,” Pitan said. “I wasn’t going to let anyone pass me.
“It’s a good course to run on. It’s not all hills. After a hill, you have a break.” The big hill gets easier for her every year, she added.
The Falcon girls said the competition was tough, too.
“It was really hard,” said Laughlin. “When we got to the mile, there was still a big pack. It wasn’t breaking up.”
“Every year, it’s harder and harder,” said Erie. “The girls get faster.”
“I’m excited for them (the Falcons),” said Nelson. “There’s no way we could have beat ‘em (Minnetonka). Minnesota has never seen a team like Minnetonka.
“I think those (Falcon) seniors will be talking about that 93-1 season for quite some time.”
Nelson said his personal goal was just for the girls to make the state tournament for their third consecutive time. Faribault was third in the meet in 1979 and fifth last year.
Lakeville had 113.2 points to win the Class AA boys competition. Cold Spring-Rocori, with 143 was runner-up. Richfield followed with 145.4, Hill-Murray had 146.4; Como Park was at 161.6 and Osseo had 174.
Burnsville senior Jay Wallace won the boys individual title by one-tenth of a second over Scott Massmann, Cold Spring-Rocori.