With no American Legion baseball season, teams across the Big 9 Conference have banded together to form an 18-and-under league this summer and Faribault opened the season Tuesday against Mankato West at Bell Field.
The time away from play clearly showed for Faribault in a 9-3 and 16-4 doubleheader loss to Mankato West. Faribault and the other teams in the league will play doubleheaders throughout the summer with games at 6 and 8 p.m.
“It’s great to be back out there,” Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. “We hit the ball well.”
Faribault finished with six hits in the first game and eight in the second but the long layoff had an effect on pitching. Faribault walked 10 batters in the second game of the doubleheader.
“We haven’t played, everyone is in the same boat,” Lechtenberg said. “There are probably going to be some long, ugly games until we get back in shape.”
Aiden Tobin had three hits in the first game and scored twice. Jordan Nowrocki drove in a pair of runs and finished 1-for-3. Braden Mensing and Aiden Qualey also had base hits.
Faribault fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after the top of the third. It got a run back in the bottom of the third to make it 5-2 but Mankato West added three more in the fourth. Mankato West extended the lead to 9-2 and Faribault scratched across a run in the seventh.
Mankato West’s quick start continued in the second game with a nine-run outburst in the first two innings. Faribault couldn’t keep pace despite scoring runs in the second and third innings and twice in the first inning.
Mankato West put up another six runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth. Mankato West had just nine hits in the game.
Noah Murphy led Faribault with a 2-for-3 performance and scored a run. John Cuniff and Will Burmeister each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tobin and Jake Dolter each went 1-for-3 with a run. Jackson Wamington finished 2-for-2 with a run as well.
Faribault was scheduled to face St. Peter Thursday in Faribault. Faribault will face Rochester Century Sunday at 11 a.m. in Faribault before taking on Owatonna at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Faribault and Austin Thursday at 6 p.m. in Faribault.