BOYS BASKETBALL
WEM 63, Blooming Prairie 40
A quintet of 3-pointers from junior Domanik Paulson powered WEM (6-8) to a 63-40 victory Monday night against Blooming Prairie (6-9) in Waterville.
Paulson finished with a game-high 25 points and nailed all five of his 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with the Buccaneers possessing a 31-17 advantage. Brady Nutter added 18 points, while Corey McKenna and Gio Lozano both finished with six points apiece.
The Awesome Blossoms were paced by 16 points from Mitchell Fiebiger, while six players combined to account for the team's other 24 points.
WEM has won three of its last four games and will attempt to further that successful streak Thursday night at home against Bethlehem Academy (3-10). Blooming Prairie hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (4-11) on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 60, Blooming Prairie 51 (OT)
In the first matchup between these two teams, the Awesome Blossoms scored a go-ahead basket with less than 30 second remaining in regulation before the Buccaneers missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
In the rematch Monday in Blooming Prairie, WEM (13-3) nailed a game-tying shot with 10 seconds left in regulation, forced a miss by Blooming Prairie (14-2) at the other end and then ran away with a victory in the extra period.
Toryn Richards racked up 25 points (eight in overtime) and 18 rebounds to lead the Class A No. 9 Buccaneers, who were also helped by 12 points from Ellie Ready, 10 points and eight assists via Kylie Pittmann, and seven points from Lindsay Condon.
Bobbie Bruns led the Class A No. 11 Awesome Blossoms with 18 points and seven assists, while Megan Oswald paired 12 points with nine rebounds. Oswald's first rebound of the night was the 1,000th of her career.
WEM stays on the road Tuesday night with a trip to Hayfield (11-5) and Friday night for the regular-season finale at NRHEG (5-11). Blooming Prairie finishes its season with games Tuesday at Medford (8-4) and Friday at Maple River (6-9).
Rochester Mayo 87, Faribault 29
The Spartans capped off an 11-0 Big 9 Conference championship season Monday night at home against the Falcons. Ten different players scored for Rochester Mayo, which led 57-17 at halftime.
Meghan Swanson led the Falcons with 12 points, while Rylee Siestema added five points and both Nikki Housen and Isabel Herda provided four points each.
Faribault finishes its season with a Thursday trip to Rochester Century and a Friday trip to Northfield.