On one hand, the start of the 2020 football season feels starkly different for the Faribault football team.
Instead of battling through high temperatures and humidity with preseason two-a-days, the Falcons are practicing only once a day after school while bundling up with sweatshirts underneath their shoulder pads.
Alternatively, this season will feel immensely more familiar than one of the potential alternatives to play in the spring.
"It's just that time of year," senior running back/nose tackle Alex Gardner said.
This week marks the second week of official practice for teams across Minnesota, in addition to the first game week of the year. Faribault will host Northfield at 7 p.m. Friday at Bruce Smith Field.
The turnaround from the first day pads go on to kickoff has never been this abrupt, and teams will not possess the benefit on any preseason scrimmages the weekend before the first game.
Even without those staples, Faribault feels like its preparation during summer camp and the fall practices before it was announced football was returning this fall will help.
“We all worked hard this summer hoping it was going to come back and it came back," senior wide receiver/free safety Taylor Day said. "We’re ready.”
Day and Gardner are two of 19 seniors that are returning from last year's varsity roster. While the Falcons struggled to a 1-7 regular-season record with a team featuring only eight seniors, they finished the year with a 21-14 victory against Albert Lea in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals before bowing out to top-seeded Winona in the semifinals.
This year's large senior class believes it's capable of leveling up.
“We’re really close," senior tight end/outside linebacker Nick Ehlers said. "We went undefeated one year in middle school and almost did it another year, so we want really big things for this year.
“We could be really good, I feel like," Gardner added. "We put enough work in and we worked hard, so I think we can be at the point where we want to be at. The chemistry is really good.”
Faribault will be rolling out a new offense Friday night, with one major change being Ehlers handing off quarterback duties to junior Hunter Nelson in the hopes the lanky senior can provide a more consistent influence while featured as a full-time two-way player.
While this may be a tougher year than normal to install new offensive elements, the Falcons have the benefit on those 19 returning seniors, plus 21 juniors that were all listed on last year's varsity roster.
By no means was Faribault fully prepared following the first week of practice, and like teams across the state this year it will need to continue improving as the six-week regular season stretches on. Still, the Falcons feel ready to take the field.
“It was a good (first) week," Ehlers said Friday afternoon. "We got better and we’re learning a lot.”