With a new coach, early-season practices always tend to have a bit of a different feel.
For the Faribault girls basketball team, which is now run by Patrick Garcia, that's been an understatement.
"It's been pretty different, but it's been very energetic," Faribault senior Kelsie DeMars said. "We haven't been taking any breaks in our practices, we're going and we aren't stopping. We're putting 100 percent into every drill and they're just keeping us moving this year."
DeMars is one of four captains this year for the Falcons, who will also be guided by senior Zoe Fronk and juniors Ellie Hunt and Bennett Wolff, who despite not being able to play this year due to injury has been a constant presence around the team in the early part of the season.
Other than Wolff, the only other player from last year that won't be on the court this year is now-graduated Abby Van Ryn, last year's leading scorer.
"It's nice to see girls that have played together either on JV in past years or on varsity last year and seeing that chemistry come back out on the court," Fronk said.
"I think our team culture is definitely building," DeMars added. "I think throughout the year it will continue to build. I don't think that we're perfect and we'll never get there, but definitely building that team culture is the most important thing for us this year."
That familiarity will manifest itself for the first time in a game Friday night, when Faribault hosts Rochester John Marshall to start the season.
"We're actually really excited," Hunt said. "We've been learning a new offense and a new defense and we're really excited to start using it in our game Friday."
That new offense features an element that's been present through the first two weeks of practice — movement, and lots of it.
No matter the drill, Faribault has more often than not been sprinting in the hopes of building a level of endurance that will remain steady throughout a 36-minute basketball game.
"I think it prepares us for the amount of running we're going to have to do in a game," DeMars said. "It really helps condition us, and it thinks our team focused and on course. I really like it actually."
The main change, the Falcons say, is in the type of conditioning being utilized.
Instead of total time or distance running, Garcia and his coaching staff are more focused on implementing the sharp, quick movements and accelerations that will be replicated throughout a game.
"We've done a lot of drills where you just sprint instead of our straight running like we usually do," Hunt said. "Every drill we're doing we're only sprinting, which makes it easier when we're scrimmaging against each other because we're not as out of breath since we're used to moving faster than usual."
So far, there's been 100 percent buy-in to the uptick in practice intensity, which is thanks to the general upbeat nature of practices, Fronk said, and the fact that Garcia isn't a stranger.
For the last five years before taking over, Garcia was an assistant coach for Faribault, which eliminated any awkward introductory phase and allowed the Falcons to start work immediately.
"I've already known the players and have been building those relationships," Garcia said. "Now, I'm stepping into a different role to have a different relationship, and I think it would be really different if I were going to a different team and didn't know the players. That has been really helpful and it always helps that we have a great group of young ladies, too."