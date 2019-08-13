The 10U Fury Purple finished its season with a record of 53-10 after two top finishes at nationals. The Fury took home third place after winning its first five games at the USA Softball "B" Northern Nationals in North Mankato. They did one better the following weekend at Monsta Nationals in Bloomington with a second place finish. They went 9-2, including six games in one day, to get back into the championship game.
The Fury 12U Purple team battled its way back after an early loss with four wins to finish in the top eight at the USA Softball "B" Northern Nationals in Rapid City. The following weekend, they won five games at the Monsta Nationals in Lakeville to finish in the top 12. The 12U Purple team ended its season with an overall record of 45-11-4, outscoring opponents 607-227.