Eden Prairie High School's enrollment is greater than 15 times that of Bethlehem Academy's.
The volleyball talent gap proved to be far less staggering in Tuesday night's season opener for both squads.
The EP Eagles had to outlast the BA Cardinals to come away with a 3-1 match win (26-24, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23) at VanOrsow Auditorium.
"I'm very proud of how our girls played tonight," said BA coach Chris Bothun after her first match at the helm. "They worked hard, made adjustments as needed and had fun. They worked very well together."
BA led for much of the first set. It's 18-14 margin forced an EP timeout.
The Eagles battled back to go up 21-20. The Cards retook the lead and appeared to have gone ahead 24-23 on what was initially ruled a double hit. The point was replayed after the whistle was deemed inadvertent. BA won the point anyway.
A service error squandered the chance for the clinching 25th point, and the Eagles reeled off three straight.
More overtime was needed in the second set as BA hung on to knot the match, 28-26.
"We played well as a team. Good communication, feeding off each other's success, picked each other up," Bothun said. "(We) threw Eden Prairie out of system and attacked open areas of the court."
Bothun also credited her team for a solid serve receive and for picking up her new defensive system.
Conversely, BA has room to improve at the service line after 15 misses that "made a difference in the outcome" per Bothun.
An improved block and getting more hands on balls at the net will also be a point of emphasis.
EP is a Class AAA squad coming off a 7-22 season. The Eagles returned all but two players from 2018 and feature six seniors.
BA's schedule stays tough with a 7:15 p.m. Thursday date at Class AA No. 5 Marshall. The match has changed locations to Southwest Minnesota State University.
The Tigers are 3-0 on the season with a 3-2 win at Willmar and sweeps at Mankato West and at home against Hutchinson.
Eden Prairie 3, Bethlehem Academy 1
E — 26 26 25 25
B — 24 28 18 23
BA statistics — Kills: Haley Lang 11; Lexi Boyd 10; Kate Trump 8; Kennedy Tutak, Ellie Cohen 7; Kaitlyn Kotek 4; Lindsay Hanson 3; Reagan Kangas 1 … Aces: Kotek 3; Lang, Malia Hunt 1 … Assists: Kotek 14; Kangas 9 … Solo blocks: Cohen 2; Tutak, Boyd, Lang 1 … Digs: Lang 17; Brianna Radatz 14; Trump 10; Kangas 9; Kotek, Hanson 7; Cohen 6; Tutak 2; Hunt 1