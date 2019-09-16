With no substitutes at their disposal, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Trojans showed heart in their season opener Saturday in six-man football.
Host MSAD scored a late touchdown to beat Kansas School for the Deaf 25-21 at Potter Field.
"It was a well fought game and I’m really proud of our team because I only had 6 boys suited up today," said MSAD coach Jason Branden. "I knew it would be a tough game due to six players suited up, so we had to use strategy to help our boys conserve their energy. We ran the ball a lot to eat the clock. Kansas played really well but we capitalized on their turnovers."
In a tight game throughout, MSAD scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 62-yard pass to Jonathan Mejia from Benny Dow. Six-man games are played on an 80-yard field.
The KSFD Jackrabbits fumbled away the ball on their final drive, allowing the Trojans to run out the clock.
"Jonathan Mejia and Benny Dow kept us in the game on both sides," Branden said. "All boys worked so hard to stay in the game. They all played with big heart. I couldn’t ask for more."
MSAD stays at home for homecoming weekend next week 2 p.m. Saturday against the Iowa School for the Deaf Bobcats. MSAD won last year's border battle 50-8 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
MSAD statistics — Passing: Benny Dow 3-9, 113 yards, 2 TD … Rushing: Jonathan Mejia 14-127, 2 TD; Jose Sanchez-Martinez 5-17 … Receiving: Mejia 3-113, 2 TD … Tackles: Mejia 17; Dow 10; Sanchez-Martinez 3; Yahir Sanchez-Araujo, Erubiel Enciso-Garcia 2; Dalton Starr 1 … Interceptions: Mejia 1 … Forced fumbles: Mejia 3; Dow 2 … Fumble recoveries: Dow, Mejia 1