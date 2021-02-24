The Faribault boys hockey team was in danger of falling into the same trap.
Trailing by a goal entering the first intermission Tuesday night at Mankato West, the Falcons were allowing the Scarlets to dictate how and where the game was being played — largely around Faribault's net, which was peppered with shots throughout those first 17 minutes.
But instead of descending further into the hole, the Falcons (5-5-1) punched back, outshot the Scarlets (9-1-2) the rest of the way and battled to a 2-2 tie against a team that beat them 3-1 in the second game of the season.
"We started a little bit slow, but we just told ourselves in the locker room after that first period that we're a good team and we know we can outplay these guys," said Faribault junior Jordan Nawrocki. "That wasn't us, so we were eager to get back out there and show them who we were."
Who Faribault is each night often can be boiled down to one statistic — shots on net for each team.
When the Falcons finish with more shots or within 10 of an opponent, they are 5-0-1. On the five occasions when Faribault has been outshot by more than 10, it has lost all five times.
In the last eight games, the Falcons have landed within 10 shots of the opponent six times, with the exceptions in a 4-3 overtime loss against Mankato East (9-2) and a 7-0 defeat against Dodge County (7-2-1).
"I think at the beginning of the year we were really slow, but now we're starting to get better," junior Grady Goodwin said. "We're getting more shots, which we need, and when we shoot more than we did before we're scoring more."
That change through the last few weeks can be attributed to a number of factors. Early in the season, Faribault was scrambling to try and clear the puck out of its zone as fast as possible. Now, it's taking a couple seconds, maintaining possession and rushing into the opponent's zone.
When the opposition does have possession in the offensive zone, the Falcons are more disciplined with keeping the puck out of the middle of the ice and are flying into shooting lanes to prevent sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler from being battered with 40 or 50 shots a night.
"I've been noticing that recently that there haven't been as many (shots)," Weasler said. "We're just playing better hockey right now."
Offensively, Faribault has also been able to sustain lengthier possessions in front of the opponent's net, but also not possessing the puck to merely possess it.
Instead, the Falcons are shooting more willfully, and allowing their forwards to grind in front of the net for rebounds.
"We were kind of playing back and letting the other teams set the pace of play," Nawrocki said. "We got back to doing our jobs and playing in the next zone and getting pucks on net. We know that if we get pucks on net and go to the net and do our job that it's going to work out, and it has been."
All that has created a sense of confidence for the Falcons, who believe they have a place among the contenders for the Section 1A title, alongside Mankato West, Mankato East and Dodge County.
"That's been our goal for as long as I can remember," Nawrocki said. "We've been skating together as a team since we were 5 years old and it's been our goal for a long time. We know we can compete in Section 1A and our goal is definitely to be playing at the Xcel Energy Center."