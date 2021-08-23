On one hand, the 2021 version of the Faribault boys soccer team looks a lot like the 2020 version, since the Falcons are returning a bulk of their starters from a season ago.
On the other hand, however, Faribault coach Brendan Cox has been preaching throughout the preseason the importance of this year’s group building its own identity and writing its own story independent of what they experienced last fall.
“We always talk about building and moving forward,” Cox said. “The guys that return know what they did last year and are able to build on that, but at the same time our philosophy is always forward and hammering into these guys that they’re writing this chapter. They need to put their stamp on it and we don’t expect them to be last year’s team, even though a lot of the guys are there and they’ve gotten older and they’ve learned new things.”
After finishing a combined 22-9-1 in 2018 and 2019, Faribault relatively struggled to a 4-8 overall record last year and a defeat in the Section 2A quarterfinals.
A setback was partially expected, considering how young the Falcons projected to be after the graduations of a number of major contributors, but Cox is excited about the prospect of resetting the standard this season.
Those high hopes are fueled by a strong opening week of practice and the return of young standouts like sophomore forward Cristian Escobar, last season’s leading scorer, and sophomore goalkeeper Christian Trujillo, who’s entering his third year as a varsity starter.
Seniors Eddie Solis and Henry Schonebaum anchor the midfield, which is also set to feature Alex Turcios, while senior Faustino Pimentel headlines the back four on defense, the one area where the Falcons enter inexperienced. With the loss of three defensive starters, Cox said he expects junior Reyes Turcios and sophomore Lucas Nelson to step into bigger roles this fall.
“We were young last year, which allowed us to gain a lot of experience, so this year it’ll be a lot of fun just to see the next step in progress these guys take coming in,” Cox said.
That places Faribault in a unique position in regards to the Big 9 Conference. Last year’s champion, Austin, has won the last four Big 9 titles, but now has to replace star Henry Tolbert, who was a major part of all four of those conference titles and last year was named Minnesota Mr. Soccer.
Second-place Northfield, meanwhile, must replace a staggering 12 seniors that all played a major role.
“I think we’re coming to a point now where it’s more even, and you don’t have the frontrunners as far ahead as they have been in years past,” Cox said. “This is really one of those seasons where we can make some noise, but it’s going to be a lot of hard work. If the guys want to buy in and put the work in, I think they have a really good shot of being competitive and working for that first Big 9 title that’s always been the goal for this team every year. It’s a long season and a lot can happen between now and the end.”
That landscape extends to Faribault in the postseason, where with soccer expanding from two classes to three, the Falcons are shifting from Section 2A to Section 1AA.
That moves Faribault away from Section 2A nemesis Mankato West and into a section with other Big 9 foes Austin, Albert Lea, Red Wing and Winona. In addition to those known quantities, however, the section field now includes Byron and Kasson-Mantorville, who the Falcons play in their first two games of the regular season.
“Other than the teams in the Big 9, it’s been a few years since we’ve played Byron and Kasson and been in a section with those teams,” Cox said. “It’s a little bit of an unknown. I still think that Austin is definitely going to be a main rival in the section that we’re competing against, but you always have to respect the other teams, too, because they can beat you. It’ll be nice to have a little bit more similar-sized schools in the section and a little bit closer regionally as well.”
ROSTER
Thomas Malecha, senior, defense
Faustino Pimentel, senior, defense
Abdulajid Said, senior, defense
Henry Schonebaum, senior, midfield
Eddie Solis, senior, midfield
Pablo Arriaza, junior, forward/midfield
Muse Muhamed, junior, defense
Marcos Ramirez, junior, forward
Jackson Reb, junior, defense/midfield
Alex Turcios, junior, midfield
Reyes Turcios, junior, midfield
Josh Arroyo, sophomore, midfield/forward
Cristian Escobar, sophomore, forward
Aaron Huerta, sophomore, forward
Carter Johnson, sophomore, midfield
Lucas Nelson, sophomore, defense
Christian Trujillo, sophomore, goalie