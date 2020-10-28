Bethlehem Academy was already up a set, but was in a deadlock in the middle of the second set Tuesday night against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in Faribault.
The visiting Panthers (0-6) had just won their fourth consecutive point to take a one-point lead, before junior outside hitter Ellie Cohen slammed a kill to tie the set score at 10 apiece and bring service back to the Cardinals (4-1).
Then, on senior night, Bethlehem Academy's two seniors — middle hitter Kennedy Tutak and libero Brianna Radatz — took over to rattle off five consecutive points and propel their team to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 sweep.
"I think they played very well," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said of Tutak and Radatz.
When Cohen's kill brought service back to the Cardinals, it was Radatz' turn in the service rotation. She responded with five consecutive successful serves, including an ace. Tutak, meanwhile, notched three kills and a block kill to provide the rest of the scoring in that five-point stretch.
That surge helped Tutak lead Bethlehem Academy with 13 kills and only two hitting errors on her 28 attempts, while she and sophomore middle hitter Lindsay Hanson tied for the team lead in blocks with four each.
"Kennedy did a really good job at the net," Bothun said. "She was very aware of the block, she was able to tip around it, she was was able to hit hard and she loves running slide and she used that very effectively."
Radatz, meanwhile, flew around the court defensively to clean up any NRHEG attacks that evaded the Bethlehem Academy block and racked up a team-high 26 digs.
"Brianna as our libero, she hunts down everything," Bothun said. "She's very determined to pop the ball up, she's a strong leader on the court and I also think she served very well tonight, too."
Also helping the Cardinals offensively was sophomore outside hitter Kate Trump, who finished with 12 kills, while Cohen and sophomore setter Reagan Kangas both tallied seven kills apiece. Kangas also directed the offense with her 29 assists.
"I think we played pretty well," Bothun said. "I think we served very well and mixed our attacks and ran our offense. We do a nice job of setting a lot of hitters, so we don't have one threat on offense.
If Bothun were to nitpick her team's second consecutive sweep, however, it starts with the collective defensive effort. While the block for the Cardinals was effective, no block can ever completely wipe out an opposition's attack.
In the inevitable instances where hitting attempts for the opposition navigate through Bethlehem Academy's front row in its next match at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Waseca, Bothun is aiming for her team to extend points to provide the dangerous offense additional attempts to rack up kills.
"We just want to make sure we're working on reading the hitters, looking at where our block is and where we need to adjust our back row," Bothun said. "We really need to work on crossing patterns, covering for each other and making sure that one person is always there to back up the other, and just hunting down every ball."