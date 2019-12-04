Bethlehem Academy boys come up short in first game of the season
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team opened its season on the road against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday. The Cardinals fought hard but came up just a little short, falling by a score of 60-54.
“Overall I am very happy with how the boys played,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Melissa Hager said. “We had some big deficits and they could have given up, but they battled back and put us in some good situations to close the gap. With it being our first game of the season there are always a few things to figure out. These first games always expose what we do well, as well as what we need to work on. We did a great job on the defensive boards in the second half. Moving forward we need to work hard to take better care of the basketball and be disciplined in what we do.”
JJ Malecha had a solid game for the Cardinals, and Hager said the team sees Jack Jandro as someone who can be a spark because of his speed and his ability to finish really well at the rim.
The game was also the first of the season for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, who are hoping to forget a difficult 2018-19 season.
WEM girls pull away from Bethlehem Academy
The Bethlehem Academy girls stayed within striking distance throughout most of the first half in their Tuesday game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, but the Buccaneers surged in the second half, ultimately cruising to a victory against the Cardinals (0-3), still searching for their first win of the season.
The Buccaneers (2-0) set a tough early pace and only seemed to get stronger as the game went on. WEM led 15-12 after the first period and then outscored Bethlehem Academy 16-9 in the second period.
The Cardinals struggled against a relentless WEM defense in the second half. Bethlehem Academy managed just 2 points in the third period and only 9 points in the fourth period. Grace Ashely led the Cardinals with 9 points, followed by Lindsay Hanson and Mercedes Huerta with 7 each.
In the end, WEM turned its 31-21 halftime lead into a 60-32 blowout.
Faribault boys struggle against Mankato East, WEM boys cruise to victory
In the area’s other two Tuesday games, the Faribault boys basketball team got off to a rough start on the road against Mankato East, losing by a score of 92-44 in their first game of the season. It was better news for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, however, as the Bucs steamrolled Cleveland, 104-37, to start the season 1-0.
The WEM boys are coming off an impressive 2018-19 season in which they went 24-1, including a perfect 12-0 in Gopher Conference play. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a 10-16 season and hoping to improve their performance against the competition of the Big Nine Conference. Faribault hosts Albert Lea on Friday in the Falcons’ first home game of the season.
WEM has two more games this week, including a home game against Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday, followed by a road game against St. Clair on Friday.