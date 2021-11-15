Only 12 volleyball teams in Minnesota have the chance to end their season with a victory.
Across four classes at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament, Saturday featured consolation championships, third-place matches and championship matches at the Xcel Energy Center.
In one of those contests — the Class A third-place match — the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team was in danger of squandering a chance at finishing 2021 with a victory.
After splitting the first two sets against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (29-7), the Cardinals (22-12) suddenly found themselves in a large hole in the third set. Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun called timeout with her team trailing 13-7 and in need of a jolt.
"We talked about having a lot of energy and just coming out and playing our own game," senior Ellie Cohen said. "I think we were all a little bit tense, so just to loosen up we all shut our eyes, took a deep breath, calmed down and then we went out and did our thing."
Junior Kate Trump added: "Just wanting it. We worked all season to get this far, so having the drive to pursue that want."
That spark eventually arrived after the Cardinals fell behind 16-11. Junior Reagan Kangas and Lindsay Hanson formed a block to force an attacking error by W-K-A.
That kicked off an 8-0 run with Cohen at the service line to flip that deficit into a third-set win as part of a 25-18, 15-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory to secure third place in Class A.
"We talked about how we deserved to be here," Bothun said. "We wanted to end the season playing the game we know we can play. Just finish things strong and going out as the third top team in the state."
That turnaround helped the Cardinals match their third-place finish at state from 2017.
To pull that off, Bethlehem Academy was helped by 13 kills and 26 digs from Trump, who was named to the Class A All-Tournament team.
Hanson also added 12 kills from the middle, while junior Jaden Lang finished with 10 kills and Cohen notched seven kills. Kangas finished with 36 assists.
Defensively, senior Mia Potter picked up a team-high 39 digs — including the 1,000th of her career, while Ellie Cohen tallied 26 digs and freshman Anna Cohen supplied 17 digs. At the net, Hanson paired a solo block with a pair of block assists.
Outside of Ellie Cohen, Potter and serving specialist Jennifer Robert, the Cardinals return the other six members of their varsity rotation for next season.
"Taking this win into next season and knowing how it feels to play here," Trump said. "That's always a driving force to get back. Just knowing the crowd and the atmosphere and everything that it takes."
Potter hits dig milestone
Mia Potter knew the moment was coming, she just wasn't entirely sure when it might arrive.
Entering Saturday's third-place match, the senior libero knew she was in range of the 1,000th dig of her career.
Then, midway through the second set, she kept a point alive by keeping a W-K-A attack off the floor to set off a celebration in the stands, where the student section unfurled a banner congratulating Potter.
"I knew I was close, but I didn't know when I was going to hit it," Potter said.
Bothun added: "We told her, 'Just aim for 20 and you'll be good.' She needed 18."
If Potter had a choice, however, she might have gone back to make that milestone dig come a little later in the match.
It was hard to fully celebrate, she said, while the Cardinals were in the midst of losing their only set of the day.
"We lost the point, so I was kind of like, 'Come on guys, let's get it together,'" Potter said. "I wanted to celebrate, but I also knew we had a job to do."