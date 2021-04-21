Faribault quadrangular
The Falcons dominated the field events during Tuesday's boys track and field quadrangular in Faribault that included Northfield, Winona and Austin.
Gael Ramirez won the pole vault, AJ Worrall claimed first in the long jump, Owen Carlin nabbed first in the triple jump and Alex Leet picked up titles in the shot put and discus. All that helped Faribault finish second with 80 points behind first-place Northfield (90) and ahead of Austin (52) and Winona (48).
Also claiming titles for the Falcons was Taylor Day in the 100-meter dash and the 800 relay team of Carlin, Ben Boyd, Nicholas Holmberg and Owen Nesburg.
Other top-five individual finishes for Faribault included Carter Johnson (4th in the 110 and 300 hurdles, 3rd in triple jump), Cristian Escobar (5th in the 110 hurdles), Holmberg (5th in the 300 hurdles), James Hoisington (5th in the two mile), Jordan Klecker (5th in the high jump), Adam Pasche (2nd in pole vault), Tanner Longshore (3rd in pole vault), Johnny Frank (2nd in triple jump), Blake Vinar (4th in triple jump) and Devin Lockerby (2nd in shot put and discus).
The Faribault boys team is back in action Wednesday, April 28 at Northfield.
Winona quadrangular
Senior Ruby Gernandt collected the lone first-place finish for the Falcons in a girls track and field quadrangular Tuesday afternoon in Winona. Gernandt sped to first in the 800-meter run, while Faribault finished fourth with 28.5 points behind Northfield (113), Winona (69) and Austin (60.5).
Brynn Beardsley also finished second in the two mile run, Gabrielle Yetzer finished fourth in the mile, Miller Munoz snagged fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the long jump, McKenzie Gehrke tied for fourth in the pole vault, Nell Gibbs grabbed fifth in the triple jump and Thalia Trebelhorn slotted into fifth in the discus.
The Faribault girls track and field team next travels to Mankato East on Tuesday, April 27.