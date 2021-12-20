The Faribault boys hockey team was unable to solve the defensive riddle of Albert Lea on Saturday night in a 6-0 loss at the Faribault Ice Arena.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-2 Big 9 Conference) led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 entering the second intermission.
Overall, the Falcons (3-6, 2-3) were outshot 36-24 and suffered from a slow start with only three shots in the first period.
Seamus O'Connor stopped 30 of 36 shots in net for Faribault.
Albert Lea finished 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Falcons did not convert on their only power-play opportunity.
Faribault next plays Thursday night at home against Waseca (0-6).