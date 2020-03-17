The wrestling mat often teaches lessons that can extend off the mat and Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt has learned many of them through the years.
Oathoudt, who attends Bethlehem Academy, which has a co-operative agreement with Faribault High School, has learned determination, hard work and patience inside the Falcons wrestling room since first entering it.
Oathoudt is this year’s Daily News’ All-Area Wrestler of the Year after attaining unprecedented success in his senior season.
State tournament trips don’t come easily even if they come early. Oathoudt reached the state tournament his freshman year at 126 pounds and though he might have known then another trip wasn’t a sure thing, he learned it the next two seasons.
Oathoudt saw his sophomore and junior seasons end at the Section 1AAA meet despite his win total increasing each year. He finished fourth his sophomore year at 145 pounds, losing 6-4 to Rochester Century’s Owen Pharo, who later won a true second match to advance to the state meet. In his junior season Oathoudt defeated Pharo at 152 pounds in the third-place match but didn’t receive a true second match.
Instead of dwelling on the disappointment, Oathoudt dedicated himself to have a different outcome for his senior season. Oathoudt credited teammate Dylan Lippert, who also reached the state tournament, for helping him reach the state meet.
“I feel like this is the hardest I’ve worked and I know this is the hardest he’s worked,” Oathoudt said before the state meet. “We click together. Every single time I screw up, he’s like, ‘Fix it and do it again.’ He’s bigger than me so everything is twice as hard.”
Oathoudt went on to finish third at the Class 3A state meet after defeating Osseo’s No. 10-ranked Jacob Meissner 4-3. Oathoudt lost his semifinal match to Little Falls’ No. 1-ranked Gabe Nagel by fall but won his wrestleback match 17-6 against Lakeville South’s No. 5-ranked Jaden Dukes.
Oathoudt finished the season with a 38-5 record and a No. 6 ranking by The Guillotine. Among the 38 victories were a 9-5 win over Stillwater’s then No. 6-ranked Anthony Tuttle at the Dick Shiels Invite for the 170-pound title and then again in a 7-4 match in the state tournament.
He concludes his career in the top 10 all-time for wins at Faribault with 141, takedowns, falls and team points. Oathoudt went from 23 wins as a freshman, where he lost both his matches at the state meet, to 26 wins as a sophomore. Last season, he finished with 30 victories.