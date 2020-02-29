Faribault senior Josh Oathoudt has a third-place finish can be proud of now.
The Falcons 170-pounder capped off his career Saturday with a third-place finish at the Class 3A state individual wrestling meet at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
It comes just a year after Oathoudt looked dejected following a third-place finish at the Section 1AAA meet and failed to make the state tournament for a second consecutive year after he earned a spot as a freshman.
“It’s a dream come true honestly,” Oathoudt said. “I wanted to get the podium and I won third, that’s awesome.”
Sixth-ranked Oathoudt reached the semifinals with a 5-2 win over Willmar’s Ethan Roux and a 7-4 decision over Stillwater’s No. 7-ranked Anthony Tuttle Friday. But he ran into Little Falls’ No. 1-ranked Gabe Nagel in the semifinals.
Oathoudt wrestled well in the first period against Nagel but in the second period, Oathoudt chose the down position and Nagel got him into a cradle for a pin in 2 minutes, 14 seconds.
That put Oathoudt into the wrestlebacks but he had a guarantee to place. Oathoudt (38-5) got the best placing he could by winning two more matches for third place. He defeated Lakeville South’s No. 5-ranked Jaden Dukes 17-6 and beat Osseo’s No. 10-ranked Jacob Meissner 4-3 to clinch third place.
“I felt like that could’ve been one of my best matches of the year because that’s a good wrestler, too,” Oathoudt said of his match with Dukes. “I’ve seen him wrestle and it’s always really good matches.”
Teammate and fellow senior Dylan Lippert (31-10) came up one match shy of placing at 195 pounds. Lipper won a wrestleback match Friday 5-2 against Blaine’s No. 10-ranked Isaac Atchison before he ran into Wayzata’s No. 8-ranked Macaron Kukowski. Kukowski stayed heavy on Lippert’s head throughout the match to come away with a 10-5 victory.
“My wrestleback was probably the best experience of my life,” Lippert said. “Then I came in with a pretty tough kid for the blood round. I thought I wrestled a really tough match against him.”
Falcons head coach Jesse Armbruster said neither wrestler would’ve reached the heights they did this season without each other.
“It’s hard to say Josh without saying Dylan and vice versa,” Armbruster said. “Those two made each other this year. They’ve always had good workout partners, guys who’ve helped them become successful wrestlers but what those two did for each other this year was just incredible.”
As practice partners they also helped set the tone for teammates who have the same aspirations.
“I think they both know what they meant to each other this year,” Armbruster said. “If you were an underclassman and you had the ability to be in our room and if you had the chance to watch those two work, you’d know why they’re celebrating together.”