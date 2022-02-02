If all goes according to plan the next few days, the Faribault boys hockey might be on the precipice of securing a first-round home game in the Section 1A tournament.
As of writing Wednesday, here's how the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net breaks down Section 1A.
1. Northfield, No. 10
2. Albert Lea, No. 21
3. Rochester Lourdes, No. 24
4. New Prague, No. 35
5. La Crescent-Hokah, No. 44
6. Red Wing, No. 48
7. Faribault, No. 50
8. Winona Cotter, No. 57
9. Waseca, No. 68
10. Winona, No. 69
11. Austin, No. 74
With the top three seeds all receiving first-round byes, that leaves Faribault hosting Winona Cotter in the first round if everything is done strictly by QRF.
With two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season, though, there's still plenty of time for those numbers to change. For starters, if the Falcons can string together wins Thursday against Mankato West and Saturday against Red Wing, they create more margin for error to secure a home game and open up avenues to rise up the seeding list.
Of course, that's easier said than done. Earlier this season, Faribault lost 5-4 at Mankato West and 6-0 at Red Wing.
The Falcons have won three of their last five games since those two losses, including a 4-2 win against Albert Lea on Saturday that might rate as their best performance of the season.
Mankato West has lost four of its last six, with the wins against Austin and Winona. The losses were all by at least three goals against Albert Lea, Northfield, Mankato East and Owatonna.
Red Wing, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The losses were against Mora/Milaca, Mankato East and Owatonna before a 2-0 win against South St. Paul (3-16) on Tuesday.
Faribault wrestling at Rochester Mayo
The Faribault wrestling team receives an early taste of the postseason Friday afternoon.
The Falcons are scheduled to travel to Rochester Mayo for a triangular against the Spartans and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. All due respect to GMLOS, but the headliner is the 5:30 p.m. matchup between Faribault and Rochester Mayo.
As of writing, the Spartans still possess a chance at the Big 9 Conference championship. That will be decided Wednesday night in Northfield, where the Raiders (6-0) and the Spartans (9-1) face off after our publication deadline.
For our purposes, we're assuming a Northfield win given results against common opponents, which places Faribault and Rochester Mayo in a relative dead heat for the No. 2 seed in Section 1AAA. In this scenario, both schools have beaten Owatonna and lost to Northfield.
Of course, who enters as the No. 2 and No. 3 seed doesn't matter all that much, since the semifinal matchup between the two will take place in Rochester and the difference between wrestling Rochester Century or Rochester John Marshall in the first round isn't too great.
Even so, Friday night might provide a psychological edge to the victor, extra motivation to the loser and key insights to the viewer.
WEM girls basketball at Blooming Prairie
The reshuffling of the Gopher Conference with this year's addition of Kenyon-Wanamingo, Randolph, Triton and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton split the conference into East and West divisions.
That meant one of the more entertaining girls basketball rivalries in the conference between Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Blooming Prairie was reduced to one matchup a year, since the Buccaneers and Awesome Blossoms now reside in different divisions.
That yearly date arrives Thursday night in Blooming Prairie.
The faces this year are different, with WEM moving on from last year's jam-packed senior class and Blooming Prairie star Megan Oswald now playing collegiately.
The presence of Bobbie Bruns still makes the Blossoms one of the more explosive teams in the conference, however, while an emerging core for the Buccaneers has rattled off four wins in the last five games.
Blooming Prairie is out of this year's conference title race barring an unexpected collapse from undefeated Hayfield in the East Division, while WEM still has a shot at catching West Division-leading NRHEG to force itself into the conference title game.
Thursday's contest does represent a chance for Blooming Prairie (Section 1AA) and WEM (Section 2AA South) to bolster their postseason seeds. By QRF, Blooming Prairie is 10th in the 16-team Section 1AA. The No. 8 seed and a first-round home game is still possible, but requires a torrid stretch to finish the regular season.
WEM, meanwhile, is locked in Section 2AA South's jam-packed middle. Here's how QRF rates the eight teams in the subsection.
1. Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial, No. 33
2. Maple River, No. 48
3. St. Clair, No. 54
4. WEM, No. 56
5. NRHEG, No. 57
6. Waseca, No. 68
7. Medford, No. 71
8. Blue Earth Area, No. 111
With those types of margins, every win or loss can result in a changing seed. That should be more than enough motivation for the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Add in the numerous tight battles over the years with the Awesome Blossoms, and there's plenty at stake Thursday.