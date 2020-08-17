Rec League
Padres 7-1, Divine Mercy Knights 7-1, Divine Mercy Saints 5-3, Team #6 4-4, River Valley Church 3-6, Faribault E-Free Church 2-6, Met-Con 1-8.
Women's
Janke Farms 10-2, Our Place on 3rd/Bashers/Southside Liquor 6-6, Weichert Realtors-Michelle Jasinski 6-6, Weichert Realtors-Taviah Johnson 4-8 and Ung's Resort 4-8.
Men's
Central Avenue Nutrition/Keep it Local 10-2, Story Landscaping/Bashers/Southside Liquor 9-2, Evan Knutson Homes/C&S Vending/Met-Con 9-2, Crooked Pint and Ale House 6-5, The Bandits 6-6, C4 Cabinets/Montgomery Brewing Company 6-6, Minnesota Millwork and Fixtrues 5-6, Daryl Bauer Real Estate 5-7, Ozmun's Floor Covering 2-10, City Lakes and Disposal 0-12.