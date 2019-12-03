COACHES
Head coach: Lance Gonzalez, third year
Assistant coaches: William Bissell, third year
KEY PLAYERS
Two young players will lead this team: sophomores Benny Dow and Jonthan Meija. For both, this year will be their first year to play a lot of minutes.
Dow will be the Trojan's point guard. Well respected by his teammates, Dow has assumed a leadership role on the young squad.
Meija is a hard worker who's willing to hustle. Gonzalez calls him "very athletic" and the Trojans' best defense player.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Yahir Sanchez, junior, and sophomore Karsen Schroeder.
MOVED ON
Marc Nolasco, Adam Schneider and Ryan Stumbo have graduated. Dylan Udave-Cardenas transferred to a school out of state.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year, MSAD posted a 3-18 record. As an independent team, they're not part of a conference.
"This year, we are a different team as young players," said coach Gonzalez." We will be rebuilding with young players on the roster. This season is not about winning but growth (of) our young team."
COACHSPEAK
"I am looking forward to give my players plenty of opportunities on the court this year." — Lance Gonzalez