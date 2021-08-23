The changes for the Faribault boys cross country team started this summer.
Last season, understandably, the Falcons didn't collectively put in a full summer training regimen. With the outlook of the 2020 season in flux for much of the summer, the inspiration to rack up the miles in 90-degree heat with humidity wasn't there, so when the fall season eventually did start, the base of training wasn't fully present.
Entering 2021, that's no longer a worry.
“They have made some fantastic improvements," Faribault coach Mark Bongers said. As we go into the season, I think we’ll really see them start to shine. I think one of the things last year is they were younger and didn’t have a lot of summer miles. This year, they got more summer miles on and they look a lot better coming into the season, which is exciting.”
With the graduation of Tanner Longshore from last year, and rising senior Tanner Malecha choosing to sit out this fall's season due to injuries, last year's wave of varsity newcomers is set to shift into even bigger roles.
So far in the preseason, it's been junior Alex Tuma leading the way.
"His two older brothers over the years have ran for the team, and he’s made some drastic improvements this year to try and elevate his running abilities," Bongers said. "To me, he’s probably the one who stands out the most, but I think there’s a number of kids that are really beginning to stand out, but he’s the one who stood out the most for me so far. It seems like he got a lot of good summer miles on and good quality summer miles.”
Tuma is part of a Faribault core that won't only be here this year, but in 2022 as well. That includes Owen Beardsley, James Hoisington, Ricky Cordova and Trent Ta, who all ran at last year's Section 1AA race.
"The majority of them, if not all seven of them will be my seven runners this year and if they run well will be my seven runners next year,” Bongers said.
That group will try to build off last year's eighth-place finish at the Big 9 Conference meet and 11th-place showing at the Section 1AA meet. Of course, due to returning experience and cross country's shift from two classes to three classes, that finish in Section 1AA is due for some natural inflation.
The top seven teams from last fall's Section 1AA meet are all part of the newly-formed Section 1AAA.
“For us, we were competing against schools that had a population that was so much larger than ours," Bongers said. "It was just hard to compete. There’s no excuse for competition, but if you have a class size triple the size of what I have at Faribault, they have a lot better chance percentage-wise to find the right group of kids. We have talent, we just struggled with the total numbers."
That changes this season, where Bongers said he anticipates a number of teams starting from the same area in terms of speed. The difference — and what might decide which two teams advance to state — will be the gains attained during the preseason and how healthy each squad is entering the postseason.
“I think there’s a lot of teams in the same boat we are," Bongers said. "There’s good teams with a lot of talent, but they need that fine-tuning.”
ROSTER
Ahmed Bouabid, senior
Ricky Cordova, junior
Emanuel Panser, junior
Trent Ta, junior
Alex Tuma, junior
Ethan Amundson, sophomore
Owen Beardsley, sophomore
Andrew Flicek, sophomore
Gabriel Hoisington, sophomore
James Hoisington, sophomore
Dustin Boyd, freshman
Darby LaCanne, freshman
Finn Larson, freshman
Brandon Boyd, 7th grade