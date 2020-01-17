The Faribault boys swimming and diving team was in Mankato on Thursday evening for a meet against Mankato West, with the Scarlets swimming their way to a 95-76 win.
Despite the loss, the Falcons continued to show improvement in a number of events. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Tanner Longshore, Mitchell Hanson, Reilly Akemann and Calvin Gutzmann finished second with a time of 1:56.32.
Will Tuma finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.23, while Longshore and Hanson finished second and third in the 200-yard individual medley. Longshore’s time was 2:26.05, while Hanson was just behind him with a time of 2:27.13.
Akemann took first place in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 23.43, and James Ohlemann won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 212.45.
Akemann and Tuma also finished second and third in the 100-yard freestyle event with times of 52.39 and 53.06, respectively.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Akemann, Longshore, Hanson and Tuma finished in first with a time of 1:37.11.
Longshore and Hanson also finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:11.28 and 1:14.08.
Last but not least, Tuma teamed with Caleb Sadergaski, James Hoisington and Curtis Pecore-Kotek for a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle event, clocking in with a time of 4:12.62.
“We had a good meet against Mankato West,” Faribault swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our younger swimmers are really dropping times and our veteran swimmers are holding or dropping time even though they are working very hard. We moved swimmers around into different events and sometimes they were swimming an event for the first time because we wanted to see what they were capable of doing.”
Due to weather, the Section 1A True Team competition will now be held Monday in Austin. Swimming will begin at 1 p.m. with diving set for 4 p.m.
The Falcons’ next dual meet is schedule for Friday in Northfield.