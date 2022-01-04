A couple banked-in 3-pointers for Southland and unfriendly shooting bounces for Bethlehem Academy proved the difference in a game with potential section playoff seeding ramifications.
The visiting Southland Rebels (3-6) outlasted the BA Cardinals (3-5), 44-41, Tuesday in a meeting of Section 1A squads that are neighbors in the standings and QRF rankings.
BA entered the night ninth in the section and 77th in the class in the QRF. Southland was 12th and 102nd, respectively.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well. I looked up the stats, I think we shot 28% from the floor. You’re going to struggle on a night like that,” BA coach Scott Trump said. “But this group fights, I love this group to coach. They play hard.”
Even without a towering presence in the paint, BA is particularly stingy on defense. Its 42.6 points per game allowed per game entering the night was good for second in the Gopher Conference, only behind state-ranked and unbeaten Hayfield’s mark of 35.5. It was fourth out of 19 teams in the section, which also includes Hayfield.
“Definitely defensive intensity,” BA junior guard Kate Trump said of one of the biggest sticking points in practice. “Making other teams uncomfortable. Running our offense as we’re supposed to.”
Uncomfortable was Southland down the stretch, which struggled to break BA’s pressure along the sidelines. It did convert enough from the foul line to keep the Cardinals at bay.
BA had two game-tying 3-point attempts that missed the mark in the final 30 seconds.
Southland committed 28 turnovers to 15 for BA. Even when the Rebels took care of the ball, clean looks from the field were tough to come by.
“It’s all about effort. It’s working hard every single possession and then if you make a mistake it’s about the next play,” Scott Trump said. “That’s all I care about. We’re going to make mistakes, but we’re going to play hard making mistakes.”
A win Tuesday would have gotten BA to a .500 record as late into a season since 2012-13. Alas, that opportunity could present itself again in weeks to come.
For starters, BA was without a starter on Tuesday. One of the team’s top facilitators, senior guard Mercedes Huerta, was out of town. When she returns, Hueta only adds to a roster that receives contributions up and down the lineup.
Seven players scored Tuesday and all 10 at coach’s disposal can contribute and be interchangeable positionally. Reserves added 15 points, including 11 in the first half.
“I think having a deep bench,” Kate Trump said of one of the team’s calling cards. “Our (young) girls that came up are obviously capable, we can play our full bench. Whenever we get fresh legs out there, that’s an advantage for us.”
Junior forward Lindsay Hanson and freshman guard Anna Cohen co-led BA with 12 points. Hanson led with eight rebounds. Trump led with three steals and six assists.
The youth movement continued with freshman guard Anna DeMars chipping in six points and freshman guard Anna Tobin two.
“We added more younger players to the team this year. I think we’re definitely starting to get more chemistry with our team and growing stronger as a team, just getting to know each other better,” Hanson said of development from a 6-11 team a season ago that improved to win six of its last 11. “It helps working with each other on the court and knowing what each other’s going to do.”
Southland received a game-high 17 points from Katelyn McCabe, who was followed by Bailey Johnson with 12.
The game was scoreless for the first 2 minutes, 59 seconds, Southland led by as much as four in the first half before BA took a 21-19 lead into the break.
The Cards scored the first four points of the second half. The Rebels responded with a 9-0 run to take control until withstanding a late rally.
“We worked really hard,” BA senior Katie Seidel said. “Without Mercedes, we kind of get lost a little, but we pushed through it. We tried hard and made it a close game.”
BA was patient in running its offense and seeking good shots. It was one of those nights the ball just didn’t find the nylon.
The Cardinals shot 18-for-65 (28%) from the field, while the Rebels finished 16-for-42 (38%).
Aside from a pair of triples off glass, one in each half, Southland made just three the rest of the night on 12 (41.7%) total attempts. BA was 1-for-15 from deep (6.67%).
An off night from the field didn’t discourage BA from seeking other ways to make an impact for the team.
When they're all clicking, it leads to big wins. All three BA victories came by 22-plus points.
“I’m playing 10 girls, every girl contributed. That’s why I love this group,” Scott Trump said. "It can be any girl on any given night. We’ve got great leadership from some of our older girls and the younger girls do a good job doing what they’re asked to do and doing it as hard as they can do, honestly. It just takes time when you’re building a program that’s so young.”
BA continues its non-conference schedule 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland and plays its conference home opener 7:15 p.m. Friday vs. Randolph.